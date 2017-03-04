Can Abdel Nader make the Celtics next season?

One of the more impressive players of the Celtics’ recent draft stock has yet to appear in an NBA game, sequestered in a sense in Portland, Maine, preparing for his opportunity next season.

Abdel Nader was an unknown when the Celtics selected him 58th overall in 2016, pegged as a player who would never play in the NBA, like many second-rounders who eventually head overseas. Nader, a swingman from Iowa State, dazzled the moment he put on a Celtics practice jersey, then flourished in summer league, training camp, and now with NBADL Maine.

NBDL.com ranks Nader as its third-best NBA prospect, and he was an D-League All-Star. The 6-foot-8-inch, 225-pound Nader is averaging 22.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for the Red Claws, hoping he receives a legitimate shot at making the Celtics’ roster next season. Nader wanted that chance this season, but he agreed to a deal where he would spend the season in Maine to gain experience. He has capitalized on that opportunity.

Advertisement

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.