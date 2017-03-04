Celtics send Lakers to 6th straight loss, 115-95

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, left, dunks as Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac, center, and guard Tyler Ennis watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) –The Associated Press
By
BETH HARRIS
AP,
1:56 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Thomas was close to going back into the game after the Lakers got within 13 points at the start of the fourth quarter.

Instead, the Celtics reserves made sure Thomas stayed on the bench by extending the lead to 22 points.

Thomas finished with 18 points and Boston rode a 70-point first half to a 115-95 rout of Los Angeles on Friday night.

“We were just making the right plays, moving the ball from side to side,” Thomas said. “Making the easy plays for the most part.”

Jae Crowder scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half, when the Atlantic Division-leading Celtics shot 51 percent on the way to opening their road trip 2-0.

Advertisement

“We were really moving the ball, we were playing with great purpose and we got the ball to the right guys in the right situations,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said.

Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 20 points off the bench in the third quarter in their sixth straight loss. They haven’t won since before the All-Star break and have dropped four in a row at Staples Center.

“I love how we’ve been practicing, but we’ve just got to translate it to the game,” said Julius Randle, who had 13 points.

Trailing by 31 in the third, Clarkson singlehandedly cut the Lakers’ deficit to 15 by scoring their final 13 points. The Celtics managed just four points over the final 4 ½ minutes of the quarter, but took a 93-78 lead into the fourth.

“We knew the game was out of hand, but I was just trying to compete,” Clarkson said.

Thomas drew aahs from the crowd with a pretty assist before the Lakers’ run, tossing the ball off the glass to set up Jaylen Brown’s dunk.

“It’s embarrassing for us to see,” said rookie Brandon Ingram, who took and missed his only two shots of the game in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

That’s the effect Lakers coach Luke Walton was hoping Thomas’ lob had on his young team.

“This team is showboating on our home court,” Walton said. “If we’re not running back on defense, rub it in the players’ faces. Hopefully, it (ticks) the players off.”

The Lakers went cold early in the fourth and the Celtics capitalized with a 10-0 run that extended their lead to 105-82. Brown scored six in a row in the spurt while Thomas watched from the bench.

“It all came from getting stops,” said Avery Bradley, who had 15 points. “When you are able to get stops, you are able to get steals or rebounds and push the ball out. It is fun playing that way.”

Boston closed the first half on a 19-6 run, with five different players contributing, led by Thomas’ six points. A pair of 3-pointers by Nick Young accounted for the Lakers’ only points.

D’Angelo Russell added 17 points for the Lakers, while Al Horford had 17 for the Celtics.

TIP-INS

Celtics: F Amir Johnson finished with 13 points in a homecoming game. He made the NBA out of nearby Westchester High. … Their 70 points in the first half were a season high. … C Tyler Zeller was out sick.

Lakers: Longtime Lakers fan Dyan Cannon walked over to team co-owner Jeanie Buss and hugged her during a timeout. Buss is embroiled in a power struggle with her brothers over control of the team.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit Phoenix on Sunday in the second game of a five-game trip before returning to LA to play the Clippers on Monday in a back-to-back.

Advertisement

Lakers: Host New Orleans on Sunday, a team they’ve split games with this season.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
10 inspirational Isaiah Thomas on never letting small size keep him from big success March 4, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney speaks at a news conference at TD Garden.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: Don Sweeney adds at deadline without subtracting March 4, 2017 | 7:00 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander David Price was scratched from his first spring training start and will consult with specialists after experiencing soreness in his left forearm and elbow. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Boston Red Sox
No surgery for Red Sox pitcher David Price March 3, 2017 | 5:33 PM
CLEVELAND - APRIL 06: Manager Terry Francona #47 of the Boston Red Sox watches the field be prepared prior to the game against the Cleveland Indians on April 6, 2011 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Terry Francona recalls teaching Michael Jordan to play Yahtzee March 3, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) dunks against the Cavaliers in Boston, March 1, 2017.
Boston Celtics
How Jaylen Brown compares to other NBA rookies his age March 3, 2017 | 3:33 PM
Media
CSN unveils ‘Boston Sports Tonight’ lineup March 3, 2017 | 1:21 PM
NFL
Jets release veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall March 3, 2017 | 1:17 PM
If David Price's elbow continues to be a problem, the burden increases on Chris Sale and Rick Porcello.
Boston Red Sox
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 March 3, 2017 | 1:07 PM
Tom Brady in old combine tee.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady digs up old T-shirt and harsh scouting reports from NFL combine March 3, 2017 | 1:02 PM
Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez singles to score two runs in the fourth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, March 2, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Boston Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez to skip World Baseball Classic March 3, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Spruce Peak at Stowe.
Skiing
New England's 10 most luxurious ski resorts March 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
At some point, even Tom Brady will no longer play for the Patriots.
Sports Q
How much longer does Brady have as a Patriot? March 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/19/2017 - Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (24) throws a live batting practice session. Red Sox Spring Training. Picture Day and workouts. Day Seven at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 20Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.1649046304.
Boston Red Sox
David Price might already be a broken-down mistake for the Red Sox March 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) shoots the puck but can't score against New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Bruins
Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist ties Fuhr for 10th on wins list March 2, 2017 | 11:48 PM
David Ortiz is pictured as he leans on a team trainer while stretching on the field before a game.
MLB
David Ortiz and a 7-year-old boy will reunite to accept an award March 2, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Adrian Peterson (pictured) and Jamaal Charles, both stalwarts for their previous clubs and with All-Pro credentials, are out there. But how many 30-plus running backs get long-term deals, even proven ones such as these? And both will want big bucks.
NFL
5 things look for as NFL free agency begins March 2, 2017 | 4:49 PM
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower during Super Bowl 51.
NFL
Breaking down the NFL's 2017 free-agent class March 2, 2017 | 4:48 PM
Trey Flowers sinks a no-look half court shot.
New England Patriots
Watch Trey Flowers swish a no-look half court shot March 2, 2017 | 3:56 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander David Price was scratched from his first spring training start and will consult with specialists after experiencing soreness in his left forearm and elbow. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's David Price consulting specialists for elbow soreness March 2, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Mookie Betts signed autographs for fans at spring camp last week.
Boston Red Sox
Unable to reach terms, Red Sox renew Mookie Betts’s contract March 2, 2017 | 2:30 PM
Tom Brady pours Robert Kraft a glass of Drew Bledsoe's wine.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft and Tom Brady celebrated with Drew Bledsoe's wine March 2, 2017 | 11:44 AM
Boston MA 3/1/17 Boston Celtics Avery Bradley and Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving battle for a loose ball during second quarter action at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: Celtics pics reporter: Adam Himmelsbach
Boston Celtics
You can't play better defense than Avery Bradley did on Kyrie Irving March 2, 2017 | 11:23 AM
David Price is in his second season with the Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox’ David Price dealing with arm soreness March 2, 2017 | 10:48 AM
Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, left, talks with referee Ken Mauer (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
Foul! NBA plans to keep stats on referees, too March 2, 2017 | 10:43 AM
Lebron James almost crashes into Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots
Watch Lebron James almost take out a courtside Bill Belichick March 2, 2017 | 10:01 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 690 yards in three seasons for the Patriots.
Sports Q
Are the Patriots committed to Garoppolo as Brady's successor? March 2, 2017 | 9:06 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, right, clutches the football as he stands with Tom Brady at an NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo expected to stay in New England March 2, 2017 | 8:29 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, a bus carrying Chicago Cubs players, family and friends passes Wrigley Field during a parade honoring the World Series champion baseball team in Chicago. The Cubs’ first World Series title since 1908 is the runaway winner for top sports story of 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
MLB
Man given 8-year prison sentence for taking bathroom videos at Wrigley Field March 2, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, left, sits in court as an image of shooting victim Daniel de Abreu is projected, top right, during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
New England Patriots
Prosecutor: Aaron Hernandez killed 2 over spilled drink March 2, 2017 | 12:51 AM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) collide while battling for the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Thomas, Celtics overcome Cavs, James' triple-double March 2, 2017 | 12:12 AM