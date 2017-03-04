Watch Isaiah Thomas’ cute 5-year-old son show off his basketball skills
Isaiah Thomas isn’t the only member of the family with a good handle.
Before the Celtics-Lakers game Friday night, Thomas’ 5-year-old son, Jaiden, masterfully dribbled two basketballs at once before getting distracted by L.A.’s Jordan Clarkson.
Already a much better ball handler than me. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/Ea2uopYEjJ
— Josh Canu (@JoshCanu) March 4, 2017
His dad went on to post 18 points and eight assists to lead the Celtics to a 115-95 win, featuring this nifty pass to Jaylen Brown.
Isaiah Thomas throws the alley-oop off the glass to Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/wUjEZqCul8
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 4, 2017
