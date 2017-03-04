Watch Isaiah Thomas’ cute 5-year-old son show off his basketball skills

By
5:57 PM

Isaiah Thomas isn’t the only member of the family with a good handle.

Before the Celtics-Lakers game Friday night, Thomas’ 5-year-old son, Jaiden, masterfully dribbled two basketballs at once before getting distracted by L.A.’s Jordan Clarkson.

His dad went on to post 18 points and eight assists to lead the Celtics to a 115-95 win, featuring this nifty pass to Jaylen Brown.

Boston Celtics
