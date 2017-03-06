Watch Isaiah Thomas win a jump ball against fellow 5-foot-9 guard Tyler Ulis

Listed at just 5-foot-9, Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas usually isn’t the bettor’s favorite in a jump ball match up. But last night against the Phoenix Suns, he faced off against someone his own size.

Thomas and Suns guard Tyler Ulis — who is also listed at 5-foot-9 — tied up going after a jump ball at mid-court, resulting in what some have suggested may be the shortest jump ball matchup ever.

Everyone, including Thomas, had a good laugh at the situation, which ultimately resulted in a Jae Crowder three-pointer.

5'9" Isaiah Thomas against 5'9" Tyler Ulis Let's have a jump ball! 🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/eW1nfqnYrx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 5, 2017

Thomas and Ulis are tied with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kay Felder as the shortest active players in currently in the NBA. But it’s worth noting Thomas has admitted he’s even shorter than his official height.

Advertisement

That said, his 6-foot-1 wingspan and jumping abilities help make up for his lack of height. According to the basketball analytics site Nylon Calculus, Thomas had won four of the eight jump balls he competed in since the beginning of his career through the 2015-16 season.

Not bad for the little guy.

Former teammate Evan Turner tweeted Sunday night that Thomas’s most recent jump-ball victory should be added to the diminutive guard’s career highlights reel.

Isaiah Thomas' jump ball victory over Tyler Ulis will only add to his legacy. I hope that clip makes his career highlight film. — Evan Turner (@thekidet) March 5, 2017

However, it was Ulis who got the last laugh at the end of Sunday’s game.