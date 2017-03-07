Kevin Garnett had to be bleeped out of a Paul Pierce tribute video

The Los Angeles Clippers paid tribute to Paul Pierce during Monday night’s game against the Celtics, running a tribute video on the Jumbotron during the game against Pierce’s longtime former team.

Paul Pierce tribute video in LA. pic.twitter.com/OZW4FgcRWr — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 7, 2017

It was a nice video, featuring footage of Pierce’s time playing youth basketball in Inglewood, as well as plenty of NBA highlights. Roy Williams, Shaq, and Chris Paul all had kind words.

And then there was Kevin Garnett, who put extra emphasis on Pierce’s nickname, “The Truth.”

Here's the highlight of the Pierce tribute video: KG calling him "the motherf****** truth." pic.twitter.com/gO7uuo6RjN — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) March 7, 2017

Pierce has announced that he’ll be retiring at the end of the season.