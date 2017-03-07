Kevin Garnett had to be bleeped out of a Paul Pierce tribute video

The Celtics made it to the playoffs every one of the six seasons that Garnett and Pierce played together.
The Celtics made it to the playoffs every one of the six seasons that Garnett and Pierce played together. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
By
10:19 AM

The Los Angeles Clippers paid tribute to Paul Pierce during Monday night’s game against the Celtics, running a tribute video on the Jumbotron during the game against Pierce’s longtime former team.

It was a nice video, featuring footage of Pierce’s time playing youth basketball in Inglewood, as well as plenty of NBA highlights. Roy Williams, Shaq, and Chris Paul all had kind words.

And then there was Kevin Garnett, who put extra emphasis on Pierce’s nickname, “The Truth.”

Pierce has announced that he’ll be retiring at the end of the season.

Boston Celtics
