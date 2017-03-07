Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas calls out Celtics for ‘experimenting’

Boston Celtics, from left, Jae Crowder, Jaylen Brown, Isaiah Thomas, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart walk out to the court after a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 115-102. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Boston Celtics, from left, Jae Crowder, Jaylen Brown, Isaiah Thomas, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart walk out to the court after a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers. –AP
By
7:39 AM

Boston’s hockey and basketball teams both lost Monday night, and at least one star player isn’t happy about it.

Isaiah Thomas questions Boston Celtics’ experiments after second-half meltdown against Los Angeles Clippers: On the heels of a nearly impossible loss to the Phoenix Suns, the second-half meltdown was enough to drive a player mad. Beyond the obvious, Thomas apparently had another reason for the frustration: a distaste for some of the Celtics’ lineup choices in the third and fourth quarters. Though he never openly stated his disagreement with any of the lineups, he hinted at it by saying, “We can’t be experimenting in Game (64).” (MassLive)

Crawford’s hot stretch helps Clippers beat Celtics 116-102: Jamaal Crawford hit three 3-pointers in 70 seconds late in the third quarter, scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, and lifted the Los Angeles Clippers to a 116-102 victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday night. (Boston.com)

Senators double up Bruins with 4-2 victory: The Ottawa Senators got a preview of a potential playoff opponent — and liked what they saw. (Boston.com)

Would the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Joel Embiid?: Today’s Sports Q is actually my favorite response from Monday’s question, which was: Would the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons right now? (Boston.com)

Chris Sale is not particularly pleased with first outing: Chris Sale was hittable, but the best thing about his first outing is that he was ticked off that he was hittable. (Boston Globe)

‘Legal tampering’ period sets stage for Patriots’ free agency plan: With the 52-hour legal tampering period opening today at noon, the Pats will start to truly get a sense of what it will cost to keep their prized free agents. Barring a drastic about-face, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, cornerback Logan Ryan, tight end Martellus Bennett and safety Duron Harmon all will hit free agency Thursday at 4 p.m., according to sources. (Boston Herald)

Source: Raiders secure new Vegas stadium financing from Bank of America: The Oakland Raiders informed the NFL’s finance and stadium committees today they had received a commitment from Bank of America to finance their proposed $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas, sources told ESPN. (ESPN)

Andrew Bogut breaks left leg in debut with Cavaliers: Andrew Bogut didn’t make it through one minute of his debut with the Cavaliers. (Boston.com)

