Isaiah Thomas scores 25, Celtics beat Warriors 99-86

By
JANIE McCAULEY
AP,
updated at 1:58 AM
Warriors’ Klay Thompson looks for a shot between Celtics’ Amir Johnson, left, and Avery Bradley during the first half. —Ben Margot / AP

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Boston Celtics had their way in Golden State’s typically imposing building again. Last April, it was wrecking the Warriors’ record 54-game home winning streak.

This time, they spoiled Golden State’s lone appearance at Oracle Arena in a nearly three-week span.

Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points, Kelly Olynyk added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench and Boston beat the sloppy Warriors 99-86 on Wednesday night,

Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot just 4 for 17 from 3-point range as Golden State went just 6 for 30 from long range and struggled again without injured star Kevin Durant, who spoke before the game wearing a bulky brace on his injured left knee and using crutches.

‘‘They did a good job of guarding the 3,’’ Thompson said. ‘‘Teams know we can kill them from 3.’’

Curry had 23 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Thompson scored 25 points as the Warriors’ 10-game home winning streak was snapped — nearly a year after Boston last stunned Golden State here.

It was the Warriors’ first home defeat against the Eastern Conference this season and fifth in all out of 26 matchups.

‘‘We’re in a tough spot in the schedule and with KD’s injury. Everybody goes through this at some point in the season,’’ Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ‘‘You just make your way through and you let everybody else freak out and panic. You just keep your nose down, keep working and things work out.’’

Golden State took a 74-72 lead into the fourth quarter when Curry knocked down a buzzer-beating 3 to end the third over rookie Jaylen Brown, with the two-time reigning MVP pointing and celebrating at the young forward.

‘‘I didn’t say anything to anyone to be honest,’’ Brown said. ‘‘I think my defense was doing the talking, I was playing good D until he beat me on that head fake.’’

Golden State trailed 76-74 with 8:41 remaining before Draymond Green came slashing through the key for a pair of one-handed slams in just more than a minute. Boston, which handed Golden State one of its two home losses last season with that 109-106 victory on April 1, kept answering every big play.

Jae Crowder knocked down a 3 for the Celtics and Golden State then committed two straight turnovers that led to four more points as Boston built its cushion to 90-79.

Green made a steal in his career-best 23rd straight game, the longest by a Warriors player since Curry did so in 33 consecutive outings in 2015-16.

TIP-INS

Celtics: G/F James Young was out with a bruised tailbone. He tried to go through shootaround to no avail. … The Celtics are 4-7 against Golden State since 2010-11.

Warriors: Curry (12,656) is 14 points from tying his father, Dell, for 210th place on the NBA career scoring list with 12,670. … Matt Barnes received a rousing standing ovation when he checked into the game at the 3:41 mark of the first quarter in his Oracle Arena debut after re-joining the team 10 years after his first stint. … Golden State’s streak of 11 straight games with at least 10 steals ended. … Thompson reached 200 3-pointers, joining Curry as the only players in NBA history with 200 3s in five straight seasons.

ROAD TRIPPIN’

With just more than one day at home, Golden State considered this game almost like a road test given the Warriors are playing eight times in 13 days and already went East, then home for one before a back-to-back Friday at Minnesota and Saturday at San Antonio.

‘‘We’re still on the road trip, that’s the way we look at it,’’ Kerr said. ‘‘This is Game 6 of an eight-game road trip, they just happened to send us to Oakland in between Atlanta and Minnesota. I’m still trying to figure that out.’’

Kerr will consider resting players as needed this weekend after checking with the training staff. Of leaving town again, he said, ‘‘it seems kind of crazy but here we go.’’

‘‘I know every guy in that locker room wants to play,’’ Curry said.

A NEW CAR

Evan Meredith of Oakland hit four 3-pointers during a third-quarter timeout to win a new KIA car.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Denver on Friday looking to split the season series.

Warriors: At Minnesota on Friday looking for a third win in as many games this season vs. Timberwolves.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics NBA
