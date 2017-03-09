Watch Steph Curry taunt Jaylen Brown after a 3-point shot

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has made a career of making defenders look foolish while they try to corral him. Jaylen Brown was the latest victim on Wednesday night in the closing seconds of the third quarter of Celtics-Warriors, biting on a pump fake which opened the door for Curry to hit a buzzer beating 3.

Curry did plenty of talking and pointing in Brown’s direction after scoring his 25th point of the night, however it was the Celtics rookie and his teammates that would eventually get the last laugh on Wednesday. Curry was held scoreless for the final 12 minutes of the contest, and the Warriors scored a new season-low for points in the 99-86 home defeat to Boston.

After the game, Brown insisted he did nothing to instigate the showboating from Curry at the end of the third quarter.

“I didn’t say a word to him,” Brown told reporters after the game. “I promise I didn’t say a word to him. I was just out there playing D, doing my job. He looked at me and starting doing whatever. But, I mean, they needed that energy to get them going. I’m just glad we got the win tonight.”

Curry took just one shot over the remainder of the contest while being blanketed by Avery Bradley and Marcus Smart for much of the final period.

“I don’t know,” Isaiah Thomas said of his reaction to Curry’s antics. “I mean, they don’t do that when Avery (Bradley) guards them. I know that.”