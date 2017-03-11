Celtics lose by 20 in Denver

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, right, draws a foul as he drives into Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari, of Italy, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Denver. The Nuggets won 119-99. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Celtics' Jaylen Brown draws a foul as he drives into Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari. –David Zalubowski / AP
AP,
updated at 12:42 AM

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were glad to have Nikola Jokic back and even happier with the return of their defense.

Jokic had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup, and the Nuggets clamped down in the fourth quarter to beat the Boston Celtics 119-99 on Friday night.

Jokic played 27 minutes after missing two games because of illness. Wilson Chandler had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets, and Danilo Gallinari returned from sitting out Wednesday’s game with vertigo to score 20 points.

Jokic said he was feeling too sick to play against Sacramento and Washington earlier in the week, but by Friday morning he knew he was ready to go.

Advertisement

‘‘When I woke up I felt a lot better than I did (Thursday) and two days ago,’’ he said. ‘‘When I stepped on the court at shootaround and started running and I see that I can do that I decided then (I could play).’’

Denver increased its lead for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference to a full game over idle Portland after holding Boston to 42.5 percent shooting.

Isaiah Thomas had 21 points, Avery Bradley 16 and Al Horford 15 for the Celtics, who finished their road trip 2-3. Boston held Golden State to 86 points in Wednesday’s win but couldn’t contain the Nuggets, who never trailed.

‘‘It was just one of those games,’’ Thomas said. ‘‘We just have to figure out how to be more consistent each and every night.’’

Thomas has sparked plenty of fourth-quarter comebacks this season but the Nuggets, behind Jokic’s all-around game and offense from Chandler and Gallinari, built a big lead early and kept Thomas in check in the final 12 minutes. He had two points but attempted just one shot in the fourth while being shadowed by Gary Harris.

‘‘Isaiah Thomas is a four-quarter guy, he leads the NBA in fourth-quarter points, and Gary did a great job on him,’’ Chandler said.

Advertisement

Boston fell behind by as many as 20 in the first half but rallied to trail by just 11 at the break. A 3-pointer by Bradley midway through the third period got the Celtics within 75-67 but Denver responded with an 11-4 run to make it 86-71.

‘‘We knew they were going to try to make a run so we had to be locked in and ready to play,’’ Harris said.

Boston made one more run to get within nine on a three-point play by Jaylen Brown early in the fourth, but two 3-pointers by the Nuggets got the lead to 15 again and the Celtics never cut into the lead.

‘‘We were slow to loose balls and we gave up a ton of rebounds,’’ Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. ‘‘Those are the type of things that you have to do to get back in it or to stay in it from the get go.’’

TIP-INS

Celtics: The 119 points were the most Boston has allowed since giving up 123 to Washington on Jan. 24. … G James Young missed his second straight game with a sore lower back. … Stevens said Bradley, who has been on a minutes restriction since returning from a sore right Achilles tendon on Feb. 26 after missing 18 games, is close to full go. He sat out Sunday’s loss in Phoenix for rest.

Nuggets: Denver won despite committing 19 turnovers. … G Emmanuel Mudiay did not play. He scored 24 of his 30 points in the first quarter of the Nuggets’ win in Boston on Nov. 6. … F Kenneth Faried missed his seventh straight game with lower back spasms and there is no timetable for his return. … F Malik Beasley was assigned to Sioux Falls of the NBA Development League.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon.

Nuggets: At the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 16: Brandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints catches the ball for a first down against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
AP source: Patriots acquire Brandin Cooks in trade with Saints March 10, 2017 | 11:06 PM
A full service bar with a roof canopy will be set adjacent to the Super Bowl banners.
New England Patriots
Improvements in the works for upper concourse of Gillette Stadium March 10, 2017 | 10:31 PM
New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
NFL
Jabaal Sheard signs with Colts March 10, 2017 | 10:16 PM
Boston Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval heads back to the dugout after striking out against Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Boston Red Sox
Pablo Sandoval is hoping to bounce back this year March 10, 2017 | 10:06 PM
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks had 78 receptions, 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots land Brandin Cooks from Saints March 10, 2017 | 8:04 PM
In this photo provided by Nick Brzezinski, players and staff watch as Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House is tended to by emergency personnel after he was struck in the head by a line drive during a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Lakeland, Fla. House was talking before the ambulance left the field, Toronto manager John Gibbons said. (Nick Brzezinski via AP)
MLB
Blue Jays reliever TJ House hit on head by line drive March 10, 2017 | 7:47 PM
Jabaal Sheard played two seasons for the Patriots.
NFL
Jabaal Sheard signs three-year deal with Colts March 10, 2017 | 7:31 PM
New England Patriots Martellus Bennett is interviewed on the field after a win against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
NFL
Martellus Bennett signs with Packers March 10, 2017 | 7:12 PM
Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen (83) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots
Here’s what Dwayne Allen had to say in his first conference call as a Patriot March 10, 2017 | 5:52 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers (32) is hit by Carolina Panthers' Kony Ealy (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
New England Patriots
Patriots fans will love Kony Ealy’s Super Bowl 51 prediction March 10, 2017 | 5:00 PM
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) pursues Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
New England Patriots
Patriots trade for Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy March 10, 2017 | 4:52 PM
Kony Ealy has appeared in 47 regular-season games.
New England Patriots
Patriots trade for defensive end Kony Ealy, report says March 10, 2017 | 4:19 PM
Sunday River
Skiing
New England's top 10 apres-ski hotspots March 10, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Malcolm Butler during a game against the Rams in the 2016 season.
Boston Red Sox
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 p.m. March 10, 2017 | 11:39 AM
Duron Harmon of the Patriots celebrates with teammates against the Steelers during the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
Patriots offseason tracker: Who’s coming, who’s going March 10, 2017 | 11:23 AM
NFL
NFL free agency: Latest updates on Day 2 moves March 10, 2017 | 11:13 AM
The sun sets over JetBlue Park at Fenway South.
Boston Red Sox
A star is born? Maybe it’s Red Sox prospect Jalen Beeks March 10, 2017 | 11:10 AM
Revolution head coach Jay overseas warm-up drills at Gillette Stadium.
Soccer
Revolution's Saturday game postponed by extreme weather March 10, 2017 | 9:52 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots defeated the Falcons during Super Bowl 51.
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo to the highest bidder, or whomever can hack a deal March 10, 2017 | 9:36 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo holds a wrestling belt as he addresses the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Garoppolo's 'Peace Out Boston' Instagram reportedly a hoax March 10, 2017 | 8:15 AM
Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) during Super Bowl XLIX.
Sports Q
Does anyone want the Patriots to trade Malcolm Butler? March 10, 2017 | 7:30 AM
MLB
World Baseball Classic: Surprising Israel surges into 2nd round March 10, 2017 | 6:35 AM
Basketball coach Derek Kellogg was 155-137 in his nine-year tenure at UMass.
College Sports
UMass fires basketball coach Derek Kellogg March 9, 2017 | 10:23 PM
Patriots receiver Chris Hogan burned Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a 53-yard touchdown in October.
New England Patriots
What does the Stephon Gilmore signing mean for the Patriots defense? March 9, 2017 | 10:17 PM
LOUDON, NH - SEPTEMBER 25: Martin Truex Jr, driver of the #78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota, leads the field on a restart during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bad Boy Off Road 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 25, 2016 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
Sports News
NH speedway manager: Don't turn your back on us March 9, 2017 | 9:56 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo walks the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
New England Patriots
With yet another draft pick, the Browns are reportedly going after Jimmy Garoppolo March 9, 2017 | 8:40 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler stands on the sideline near the end of the team's NFL divisional playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NFL
Signings and moves from the first day of NFL free agency March 9, 2017 | 8:00 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2016, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) waits on the sideline before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Chicago. The Bears released Cutler on Thursday, March 9, 2017, as the NFL free agent market opened. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
NFL
Bears dump Jay Cutler in latest offseason overhaul March 9, 2017 | 7:10 PM
UConn's Tierney Lawlor dribbles in a Dec. 1, 2016, game against DePaul.
College Sports
UConn's former walk-on is shooting for her fourth title March 9, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Winner US skier Mikaela Shiffrin reacts during the podium ceremony after the Alpine Skiing FIS World Cup Ladies? Alpine combined event on February 26, 2017 in Crans-Montana. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin is closing in on overall title March 9, 2017 | 6:50 PM