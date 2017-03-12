Al Horford has been even more efficient and precise than most expected

While on the court, Al Horford has assisted on 23.8 percent of the Celtics' baskets.
By
The Boston Globe
10:47 AM

Last July 1, the Celtics sent a deep and determined delegation to Atlanta to try to woo free agent big man Al Horford. They talked to him about their bond, and the Celtics’ rich history and rabid fan base. But they also talked to him about their vision.

Coach Brad Stevens laid out a thorough plan that showed all the ways the Celtics would utilize Horford’s unique skill set. Sure, they wanted him to score and get rebounds, but they also saw him as a gifted playmaker. They wanted him to be the rare 6-foot-10-inch basketball player who can help run an offense.

“Brad was very specific in how he wanted to use Al and play him,” president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said. “And that was one of the reasons why Al really appealed to us, was his ability to handle the ball and make plays and be involved in the offense, whether he was getting shots or not. He could be a threat in so many ways.”

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
