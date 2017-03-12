Paul Pierce gave every Celtics player a parting gift

After playing his final regular season game against the Celtics, Paul Pierce left a gift for the current members of his old team.

Returning home following a lengthy road trip, the Celtics found that Pierce had gifted everyone on the team an autographed jersey:

Looks like Paul Pierce left autographed jerseys for every player in Celtics locker room. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 12, 2017

Pierce, 39, announced earlier in the season that this would be his last year in the NBA. He intends to retire as a Celtics player. In the recent Clippers-Celtics game, Pierce received a video tribute that included Kevin Garnett.

The veteran small forward played in Boston from 1998 (when he was drafted) until 2013, when Pierce was traded to the Nets in a deal that landed the Celtics several lottery picks.