The Patriots might be calling Jae Crowder after this touchdown pass

Jae Crowder has a history of attempting spectacular full-court passes, albeit with limited success.

On Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bulls, he found the perfect touch on his latest deep ball. The small forward showed shades of Tom Brady as he hit Avery Bradley in stride with a pass, despite the fact he was falling out of bounds under the Celtics basket when he threw it.

The connection capped a day full of highlights against a woeful Bulls defense in transition. Boston scored 13 fast break points off of 19 Bulls turnovers and led by as many as 29 in the 100-80 victory. The win lifted the C’s back into a tie with the Wizards for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with just 15 games left to play.