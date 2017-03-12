The top 5 plays from the Celtics’ Sunday afternoon shellacking of the Chicago Bulls

The Boston Celtics began Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bulls on a 13-0 run and never looked back. Fourth-quarter scoring magician Isaiah Thomas didn’t even have to play in his preferred period. And the 100-80 final score understates the show the Celtics put on — on both sides of the court.

In case you missed it, here are the top five highlights from the matinee blowout.

5. Avery Bradley shows off his entire skill set, in one play

The Celtics guard is known as a “three and ‘D'” player. During the second quarter, Bulls guard Cameron Payne experienced those two attributes in quick succession.

Bradley picks Payne's pocket and drains the trey! 👌 pic.twitter.com/J5OEi4mkN0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 12, 2017

4. Terry Rozier gets the steal and slam

Not to pick on Payne, but the Bulls guard also fell victim to the quick hands of Rozier in the fourth quarter. And the 6-foot-1 Celtics guard did not hold back on the finish.

Rozier strips the ball from Payne and finishes with authority! pic.twitter.com/aOg7ytoJEY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 12, 2017

3. It’s all about ball movement

Any coach will tell you ball movement is crucial to selfless, team basketball. But the Celtics took perimeter passing to the extreme here — highlighted by Isaiah Thomas’s one-handed touch pass — ultimately resulting in a Bradley layup.

As Hubie Brown accurately noted, it was indeed a “major highlight.”

2. Jaylen Brown’s circus shot

Not to be outdone by his team, the Celtics rookie showed he can go around the world all by himself.

Coaches don’t usually recommend behind-the-back, euro-stepping, lefty layups against multiple defenders. But, hey, it went in.

1. Jae Crowder channels Tom Brady

Crowder has shown his arm’s strength (and precision) from long distance before. But this time the football-like pass actually counted for points.

The “Tom Brady pass” came under pressure and off his back foot, no less. The assist was impressive, even if the secondary coverage was lacking. It’s even more impressive on the NBA’s slow-motion Phantom Cam.