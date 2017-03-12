Watch Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown hit an unconventional around-the-world layup

Jaylen Brown is just making it up as he goes.

During the second-quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics rookie somehow tossed in a left-handed, behind-the-back layup against two defenders.

The NBA’s official Twitter account was similarly bemused.

We’ve seen Brown throw left-handed, behind-the-back passes. But apparently he can make left-handed, behind-the-back circus shots, too.