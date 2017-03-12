Watch Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown hit an unconventional around-the-world layup
Jaylen Brown is just making it up as he goes.
During the second-quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics rookie somehow tossed in a left-handed, behind-the-back layup against two defenders.
Okay, Jaylen. pic.twitter.com/Mk74ak2kqy
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 12, 2017
The NBA’s official Twitter account was similarly bemused.
We're not sure either… But we like it, Jaylen Brown. #Celtics#NBAonABC #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/mPDDECAZ6R
— NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2017
We’ve seen Brown throw left-handed, behind-the-back passes. But apparently he can make left-handed, behind-the-back circus shots, too.
Advertisement
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.