Watch: Brad Stevens played word association with Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics

After the NBA trade deadline came and went, Celtics fans probably had a number of choice words to describe general manager Danny Ainge, who, despite the hype, ended up not making any changes to the team’s roster.

But head coach Brad Stevens stood by Ainge’s move, trusting in the executive’s diligence and decision-making abilities.

Stevens sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols to talk about his experience coaching in Boston, and the two closed their conversation by playing a word-association game in which Nichols asked Stevens to say the first word that came to mind for a number of Celtics.

Fittingly, he went with “measured” for Ainge.

