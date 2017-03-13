Watch: Brad Stevens played word association with Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Denver.
Head coach Brad Stevens is currently in his fourth season with the Celtics. –AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By
2:35 PM

After the NBA trade deadline came and went, Celtics fans probably had a number of choice words to describe general manager Danny Ainge, who, despite the hype, ended up not making any changes to the team’s roster.

But head coach Brad Stevens stood by Ainge’s move, trusting in the executive’s diligence and decision-making abilities.

Stevens sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols to talk about his experience coaching in Boston, and the two closed their conversation by playing a word-association game in which Nichols asked Stevens to say the first word that came to mind for a number of Celtics.

Fittingly, he went with “measured” for Ainge.

Watch the full ESPN interview here.

