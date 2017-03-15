Watch Isaiah Thomas steal one of Rajon Rondo’s signature moves

One of the most recognizable moves from Rajon Rondo’s tenure with the Celtics was the fake behind-the-back pass. Rondo managed to fool most defenders with the misdirection in a Celtics uniform, despite going to the ball fake on countless occasions without following through with the pass. In fact, the crafty move usually opened the door for an easy layup opportunity for Rondo in the paint, as was the case in this highlight from the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

In the second quarter of Wednesday’s Celtics-Wolves matchup, Isaiah Thomas elected to break out Rondo’s signature fake on his way to the basket. Wolves defender Karl-Anthony Towns was left wondering what happened as Thomas used his crafty shiftiness to open up a wide open layup for himself.

Isaiah Thomas continues to put on a show in the Garden! pic.twitter.com/OI1Hi2RvHn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 16, 2017

Isaiah with the Rondo fake pic.twitter.com/hHwydNBnDg — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 16, 2017