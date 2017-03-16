5 draft prospects for Celtics fans to watch during March Madness

COMMENTARY

March is a busy time of year for the Celtics’ front office, and that’s not just because the C’s are making a late push for one of the top two seeds of the Eastern Conference. Danny Ainge and his staff will be crammed in Celtics offices all weekend long to get a closer look at some of the best prospects in the country after the NCAA Tournament kicks off on Thursday.

Some of the top names in this year’s draft class — Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. — will not be participants after their respective teams — Washington, N.C. State — failed to make the tournament. However, an impressive batch of lottery talent is expected to make deep runs, which should give Celtics fans plenty of opportunities to scout some of the elite talent ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft.

With the Celtics all but guaranteed a top-4 pick thanks to a looming first round swap with the Brooklyn Nets, here is a look at six players in action this weekend that could be on the Celtics radar in June.

Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

Height: 6-6

Weight: 190 lbs

Age: 19

2016-17 stats: 14.9 ppg, 7.8 apg, 6.2 rpg, .555 FG%, .424 3PT%

Projected draft range: 2-5

Where to watch him: 3/17 vs. No. 14 Kent State at 9:57 p.m. on TruTV

Scouting report: While Ball’s father has been talking a big game of late, his son continues to pace one of the best offenses in the country. The point guard struggled on the big stage in a loss to Arizona in the Pac 12 Tournament (8 points, 6 assists, 4 turnovers), so the pressure will be on for himto deliver against some formidable competition (Kentucky, UNC) in the latter rounds of the South region. The question Celtics fans and brass will have to try to answer while scouting the 19-year-old Ball is whether he could develop into the point guard of the future in Boston. Does he look like a better long-term option than Isaiah Thomas and/or Marcus Smart?

DeAaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

Height: 6-3

Weight: 175 lbs

Age: 19

2016-17 stats: 15.5 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.2 rpg, .462 FG%, .211 3PT%

Projected draft range: 4-10

Where to watch him: 3/17 vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky at 9:40 p.m. on CBS

Scouting report: The freshman guard has plenty of promising tools, but the lack of a reliable perimeter jumper is a glaring deficiency. Kentucky has enough firepower on offense to hide that weakness though. Fox does everything else you would want in a point guard: distribute, get to the rim, pressure defense. A potential Sweet 16 matchup against Lonzo Ball looms large as both players will be battling for the title of top guard taken after Markelle Fultz this June.

Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

Height: 7-0

Weight: 225 lbs

Age: 19

2016-17 stats: 15.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, .484 FG%, .428 3PT%

Projected draft range: 4-10

Where to watch him: 3/16 vs. No. 15 North Dakota at 9:50 p.m. on CBS

Scouting report: Brad Stevens loves to utilize big men that can spread the floor, making the Finnish freshman a player to watch if the Celtics fall out of the top 3 picks with their Nets selection. Arizona head coach Sean Miller has called Markkanen the best shooter he’s ever coached and the seven-footer has also shown the ability to attack the rim from the perimeter and crash the glass hard. While he will need to add some bulk to hold his own against NBA bigs, Markkanen is one of the few frontcourt players in this year’s draft class that would fit Boston’s offensive style well.

Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

Height: 6-4

Weight: 205 lbs

Age: 19

2016-17 stats: 21.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, .463 FG%, .409 3PT%

Projected draft range: 4-10

Where to watch him: 3/17 vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky at 9:40 p.m. on CBS

Scouting Report: Monk will give Celtics fans two reasons to keep their eyes glued to Kentucky in the bottom half of the South region: The off-guard is arguably the best pure scorer in the draft behind Fultz, and his ability to shoot well off screens has already drawn comparisons to Richard Hamilton. Whether the rest of Monk’s game is well-rounded enough to warrant a top-5 selection remains to be seen, but his offensive explosiveness make him the type of player that could help an NBA team right away.

Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

Height: 6-8

Weight: 204 lbs

Age: 19

2016-17 stats: 16.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 1.3 spg, .433 FG%, .358 3PT%

Projected draft range: 2-8

Where to watch him: 3/17 vs. No. 14 Troy State at 7:20 p.m. on TBS

Scouting Report: Duke is loaded with NBA prospects but no player on the roster has a higher ceiling than 19-year-old Tatum. The swingman had a slow start to the season after suffering a sprained foot, but he has helped turn around Duke’s campaign with his shooting and all-around athleticism. Tatum’s defensive versatility guarding multiple positions is catching the eyes of NBA scouts. There are only a few true two-way players at the top of this draft class, and Tatum may be the best wing among them.