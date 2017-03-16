Jaylen Brown’s car got ‘popcorned’

"I was gone watch a movie tonight anyway."

By
12:58 PM

Nothing like a good old-fashioned prank, right?

Jaylen Brown may beg to differ. After the Celtics’ 117-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night, the rookie forward returned to his car to find it filled to the brim with buttered popcorn.

Good one ! I was gone watch a movie tonight anyway .. who need some 🍿 Tonight ? I gotchu

A post shared by Jaylen Brown (@fchwpo) on

Teammate Amir Johnson posted a video of Brown cleaning up the mess on Snapchat later that night.

As for who’s the culprit behind the prank? Fans think it might be point guard Marcus Smart, who had a heated exchange with Brown during a fourth-quarter timeout.

The rookie, however, took the stunt in stride, saying “I was gone watch a movie tonight anyway” in his Instagram caption.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Arizona's Lauri Markkanen, center, grabs a rebound between UCLA's Bryce Alford, left, and TJ Leaf, right, during the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Boston Celtics
5 draft prospects for Celtics fans to watch during March Madness March 16, 2017 | 12:43 PM
Boston College quarterback Darius Wade (4) looks to pass as he gets a block on Syracuse defensive lineman De'Jon Wilson (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
College Sports
Darius Wade takes over Boston College offense March 16, 2017 | 9:13 AM
Alexander Kerfoot led Harvard to its first Beanpot title since 1993.
College Sports
NU’s Aston-Reese, Harvard’s Kerfoot among Hobey Baker finalists March 16, 2017 | 9:10 AM
Diminutive guard Junior Robinson (right) will try to make Mount St. Mary’s a giant killer when it takes on Villanova.
NCAA Tournament
Handicapping Thursday’s NCAA games March 16, 2017 | 9:08 AM
All Malcolm Butler did was make a game-saving interception in Super Bowl XLIX and start every game the past two seasons for the Patriots.
New England Patriots
Patriots sending wrong message in Malcolm Butler case March 16, 2017 | 9:06 AM
New England Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler reportedly met with Saints ahead of schedule March 16, 2017 | 8:37 AM
Red Sox starting pitchers Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, and David Price, share a laugh while posing for a photo during spring training.
Sports Q
Who will be the Red Sox’ ace in 2017: Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, or David Price? March 16, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Darren Payen celebrates after Vermont defeated Albany 56-53 to win the America East tournament.
NCAA Tournament
5 things to know about No. 13 Vermont before the NCAA Tournament March 16, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NCAA Tournament
31 of the best things to watch for in the NCAA Tournament March 16, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament: 10 things to watch on Thursday March 16, 2017 | 3:30 AM
NCAA Tournament
Busted: NCAA Tournament teams at top of brackets make headlines for wrong reasons March 16, 2017 | 3:17 AM
Boston Bruins' David Backes, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Frank Vatrano during second period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames, in Calgary on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Bruins end Flames' 10-game winning streak March 16, 2017 | 1:26 AM
NCAA Tournament
First Four: USC rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Providence March 16, 2017 | 12:01 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (drives to the basket against Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in Boston, Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Watch Isaiah Thomas steal one of Rajon Rondo's signature moves March 15, 2017 | 10:40 PM
Boston, MA - 3/15/2017 - (2nd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives for an easy layup off an assist by Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12), not pictured, to bring the Celtics within 4 (36-40) of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 16Celtics-Timberwolves, LOID: 8.3.1872736927.
Boston Celtics
Big 2nd half helps Celtics to win over Timberwolves March 15, 2017 | 10:30 PM
MLB
Adrian Gonzalez criticizes World Baseball Classic after Mexico elimination on tiebreaker March 15, 2017 | 9:50 PM
US alpine skier Bode Miller addresses the media during a press conference during the FIS Ski Alpine World Cupin Kitzbuehel, on January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jure MAKOVECJURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images
Skiing
Nearing 40, Bode Miller still uncertain about racing return March 15, 2017 | 8:38 PM
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2017 file photo shows Phil Mickelson watching his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. A prosecutor and a defense attorney at an insider trader trial agreed that golfer Phil Mickelson was pivotal to their case Wednesday, March 15, 2017 telling jurors that what they’ll learn about him at a Manhattan trial will help them decide whether a professional Las Vegas gambler earned over $40 million illegally through insider trading. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)
Golf
Lawyers cite golfer Phil Mickelson in insider trading case March 15, 2017 | 7:48 PM
NCAA Tournament
NCAA Upset Alert: Florida State, Florida, Virginia, Maryland on notice in Orlando March 15, 2017 | 7:21 PM
Dont'a Hightower celebrates after a tackle against the Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51.
New England Patriots
Patriots bring back Hightower and Butler should be next March 15, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Obama's 2017 bracket
NCAA Tournament
Check out Obama's 2017 NCAA tournament bracket March 15, 2017 | 5:34 PM
New England Patriots
Dont’a Hightower’s mom did a little dance to celebrate her son’s new contract March 15, 2017 | 5:06 PM
KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 23: Wide receiver Brandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints catches a pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during the first quarter of the game on October 23, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
New Patriot Brandin Cooks chatted with the media Wednesday March 15, 2017 | 4:17 PM
Former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, center, arrives at Municipal Court in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Revis is in court on charges alleging he was in a fight with two men in Pittsburgh last month. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
NFL
All charges dismissed against Darrelle Revis March 15, 2017 | 3:26 PM
AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME BETWEEN THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AND KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Patriots Dont'a Hightower celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Patriots re-sign Dont'a Hightower March 15, 2017 | 2:54 PM
Dont’a Hightower had 65 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots bring Dont’a Hightower back on $43.5 million deal March 15, 2017 | 2:05 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, front, addresses a rally held to protest President Donald Trump's refugee ban Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Boston. Trump signed an executive order Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NCAA Tournament
Check out Mayor Marty Walsh's NCAA Tournament bracket March 15, 2017 | 1:03 PM
Olympics
US women's hockey players threaten boycott over wages March 15, 2017 | 11:21 AM
LaVar Ball's oldest son is expected to be one of the top draft picks in the NBA draft.
Boston Celtics
Should the Celtics be wary of Lonzo Ball’s dad? March 15, 2017 | 11:10 AM
New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower is seen at Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on Monday, January 30, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Dont’a Hightower reportedly choosing between Jets, Patriots, Steelers March 15, 2017 | 10:07 AM