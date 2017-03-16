Nothing like a good old-fashioned prank, right?

Jaylen Brown may beg to differ. After the Celtics’ 117-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night, the rookie forward returned to his car to find it filled to the brim with buttered popcorn.

Good one ! I was gone watch a movie tonight anyway .. who need some 🍿 Tonight ? I gotchu A post shared by Jaylen Brown (@fchwpo) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

Teammate Amir Johnson posted a video of Brown cleaning up the mess on Snapchat later that night.

Looks like Jaylen Brown’s car got Popcorned (via Amir Johnson’s snapchat): pic.twitter.com/HJDoci8sD9 — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 16, 2017

As for who’s the culprit behind the prank? Fans think it might be point guard Marcus Smart, who had a heated exchange with Brown during a fourth-quarter timeout.

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown exchanged words on #Celtics bench. @Scalabrine highlights play that may have caused it https://t.co/xVK08YKXRy — CSN New England (@CSNNE) March 16, 2017

Also, the conspiracy theories that Marcus Smart filled Jaylen’s car with popcorn after their little flare-up is gold. Rough night for rook. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 16, 2017

The rookie, however, took the stunt in stride, saying “I was gone watch a movie tonight anyway” in his Instagram caption.