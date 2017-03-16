Knee injury will sideline Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas this weekend

Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas will miss games against the Nets and 76ers this weekend because of a right knee bone bruise, the team announced Thursday. Thomas’s status beyond this weekend is unclear.

Thomas played 31 minutes and scored 27 points in Boston’s 117-104 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, and there was no mention of his injury during the game or when he met with reporters afterward.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.