Jae Crowder helps lift Celtics past Nets 98-95

By
ADRY TORRES
AP,
updated on March 17, 2017
Celtics’ Jae Crowder drives past Nets’ Quincy Acy during the fourth quarter. —Julie Jacobson / AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Isaiah Thomas’ night off to rest his knee meant an opportunity for someone else to step up for the Celtics.

Jae Crowder did just that.

He scored nine of his 24 points late in the fourth quarter, Avery Bradley had 16 overall, and Boston held on to beat the Brooklyn Nets 98-95 on Friday night.

‘‘A lot more shot opportunities,’’ said Crowder, who also had a season-high 12 rebounds. ‘‘Just a lot of opportunities through our offense that we don’t run for him. A lot of guys were getting a lot of looks that probably weren’t used to getting.’’

Advertisement

The Nets had a chance to tie the game with under 6 seconds left, but Brook Lopez and Quincy Acy each missed back-to-back 3-pointers.

Al Horford added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics while their All-Star point guard sat the first game of a two-game road trip. Thomas, second in the NBA in scoring with 29.2 points per game, bruised his right knee in Wednesday night’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves after a hard fall.

‘‘I mean, obviously, Isaiah does so much for us on the offensive end and tonight we had to find ways,’’ Horford said. ‘‘I felt like Jae Crowder answered the call.’’

Boston moved within two games of the idle Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Lopez led the Nets with 23 points and Randy Foye added 14 for Brooklyn, who trailed by 10 points with 2:57 left in the third quarter after Kelly Olynyk’s layup made it 68-58.

Andre Nicholson’s jumper then started a 13-3 run with 2:32 remaining that spanned into the fourth quarter. The reserve forward’s 3-pointer tied it 71-71 with 11:03 to go and after a Boston turnover, Acy’s 3 in front of the bench gave Brooklyn a 74-71 lead with 10:32 on the clock while Crowder sat on the bench.

Advertisement

Both teams traded leads before Crowder, who also had 12 rebounds, hit a 3-pointer on a pass from Horford to give Boston an 88-85 lead with 3:36 left in the fourth.

Horford then found Thomas’ replacement, on offense for the night, driving baseline for a dunk to extend the lead to 90-85 before being fouled by Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie with 2:51 remaining. After a Nets timeout, Crowder completed the three-point play with a free throw to extend the lead to six points.

‘‘He’s a tough matchup and he’s so versatile,’’ Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. ‘‘He’s one of those guys in this league that’s built like a four-man who can play the three and the four. The dunk and then the two 3-pointers I thought were killers.’’

Horford’s 19-foot jumper made it 93-85, Lopez and Dinwiddie led an 8-0 run to cut Boston’s lead to just two, 93-91, with 44 seconds left.

A pair of free throws by Marcus Smart made it 95-91 before Jeremy Lin knocked down a 12-foot shot that drew the Nets within two again with 16 seconds to go.

Smart then made a pair of free throws that extended Boston’s lead before Foye drew the Nets within two points with a layup. Bradley then hit the second of two free throws to cap the scoring.

TIP INS

Celtics: Green, a former Net, had 11 points.

Nets: Guard Sean Kilpatrick, missed his second straight game with a strained left hamstring. . Nicholson had a season-high 11 points in 17 minutes off the bench

Advertisement

LUCK OF THE IRISH

It was Boston’s first St. Patrick’s Day win in three years. The Celtics are 23-15 all-time on the holiday. Their 23 wins are tops in the NBA in league history.

NEXT MAN UP

With Thomas out Friday night as well as missing Sunday’s visit in Philadelphia, it means that Smart will get the start before the Celtics point guard returns, perhaps as early as Monday when Boston hosts the Washington Wizards. Coach Brad Stevens is just focusing on how well the team executes instead of relying on a single player to replace the team’s sparkplug. ‘‘I just want us to play the right way. I am really a possession-to-possession guy,’’ Stevens said. ‘‘I think that some things that Isaiah does really well, we’re just going to have to replace by committee. We’re not going to replace it with one guy, and it may tweak a little bit of how you play and some of the actions that you go to in those type of things. But it’s why you work all year and you have different and you have different ways of attacking.’’

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Philadelphia on Sunday.

Nets: Host Dallas on Sunday.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 17: Kuran Iverson #23 of the Rhode Island Rams celebrates the play against the Creighton Bluejays during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
NCAA Tournament
Upstart 11th seed URI stuns No. 6 Creighton March 17, 2017 | 7:17 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after the second run in the women's World Cup slalom competition Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Olympic Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin clinches overall title with Stuhec skipping slalom March 17, 2017 | 6:00 PM
David Ortiz life after baseball
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz shows us what 'life after baseball' is like March 17, 2017 | 3:42 PM
Molly Bent of Centerville, Mass., is a freshman guard on the UConn woman's basketball team, seen here during a practice session under the watchful eyes of Coach Geno Auriemma.
NCAA Tournament
For a small-town Cape girl, a taste of the big time at UConn March 17, 2017 | 12:47 PM
BOSTON, MA 6/17/08 NBA FINALS BOSTON CELTICS VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS GAME SIX - Boston Celtics' Ray Allen #20 reacts during the fourth quarter. Boston Celtics play against Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals on Tuesday, June 17, 2008 at TD Banknorth Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics
Ray Allen thinks Isaiah Thomas should be MVP March 17, 2017 | 12:22 PM
Fans react along with Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) after his goal against the Penguins, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Bruins
The statistical case for Brad Marchand for NHL MVP March 17, 2017 | 12:09 PM
Al Horford brings the thunder earlier this season against the Pistons.
Boston Red Sox
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 March 17, 2017 | 12:07 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas scores after beating LeBron James (23), Kevin Love (0) and Kyrie Irving to the basket on Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics
How the Celtics can (realistically) catch the Cavs for No. 1 seed in East March 17, 2017 | 10:56 AM
(FILES) This file photo taken on February 5, 2017 shows Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy as Head coach Bill Belichick (R) looks on after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The New England Patriots defeated at the 2017 Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime after being 28-3 down at one stage in the third quarter. / AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARYTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
New England Patriots
Patriots are huge favorites to repeat as Super Bowl Champs March 17, 2017 | 8:36 AM
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a two-run home run hit by Jackie Bradley Jr. in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sports Q
Who will lead the Red Sox in home runs this season? March 17, 2017 | 8:30 AM
Markis McDuffie of Wichita State drives againt MiKyle McIntosh of Illinois State during the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament on March 5, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
NCAA Tournament
Handicapping Friday’s NCAA games March 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews shoots against VCU in the Atlantic 10 tournament championship.
College Sports
NCAA Tournament: 5 things to know about No. 11 Rhode Island March 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Snowmaking at Wachusett has saved the ski area's season.
Skiing
In roller coaster winter, Wachusett's season 'saved' by timely upgrade March 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Villanova head coach Jay Wright reacts during the second half of a first-round game against Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
NCAA Tournament
Upset Alert: 1 vs 16 NCAA Tournament matchups inch closer to madness March 17, 2017 | 4:41 AM
Boston Bruins
Maroon scores twice, Oilers thump Bruins 7-4 March 17, 2017 | 2:14 AM
Vermont's Ernie Duncan (20) and Dre Wills (24) walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball tournament first-round game against Purdue Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. Purdue won 80-70. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
College Sports
Purdue holds off Vermont 80-70 in NCAA Tournament March 16, 2017 | 10:16 PM
NCAA Tournament
Predicting how the Women's NCAA Tournament bracket will play out March 16, 2017 | 8:01 PM
From left, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Irish Ambassador to the United States Anne Anderson stand on the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
College Sports
Check out how Baker, Healey, and Polito's NCAA brackets stack up March 16, 2017 | 5:37 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles the ball on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Knee injury will sideline Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas this weekend March 16, 2017 | 4:24 PM
Olympics
USA gymnastics president resigns amid sexual abuse scandal March 16, 2017 | 3:31 PM
Notre Dame celebrates a 60-58 victory over Princeton during the first-round in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame narrowly avoids early upset against Princeton March 16, 2017 | 2:59 PM
NBA
Dwyane Wade out for rest of season with elbow injury March 16, 2017 | 1:06 PM
College Sports
Indiana fires Tom Crean after 9 seasons March 16, 2017 | 1:04 PM
Jaylen Brown's car Wednesday night after the Celtics win against the Timberwolves.
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown's car got 'popcorned' March 16, 2017 | 12:58 PM
Arizona's Lauri Markkanen, center, grabs a rebound between UCLA's Bryce Alford, left, and TJ Leaf, right, during the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Boston Celtics
5 draft prospects for Celtics fans to watch during March Madness March 16, 2017 | 12:43 PM
Boston College quarterback Darius Wade (4) looks to pass as he gets a block on Syracuse defensive lineman De'Jon Wilson (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
College Sports
Darius Wade takes over Boston College offense March 16, 2017 | 9:13 AM
Alexander Kerfoot led Harvard to its first Beanpot title since 1993.
College Sports
NU’s Aston-Reese, Harvard’s Kerfoot among Hobey Baker finalists March 16, 2017 | 9:10 AM
Diminutive guard Junior Robinson (right) will try to make Mount St. Mary’s a giant killer when it takes on Villanova.
NCAA Tournament
Handicapping Thursday’s NCAA games March 16, 2017 | 9:08 AM
All Malcolm Butler did was make a game-saving interception in Super Bowl XLIX and start every game the past two seasons for the Patriots.
New England Patriots
Patriots sending wrong message in Malcolm Butler case March 16, 2017 | 9:06 AM
New England Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler reportedly met with Saints ahead of schedule March 16, 2017 | 8:37 AM