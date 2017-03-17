Ray Allen thinks Isaiah Thomas should be this year’s NBA MVP

BOSTON, MA 6/17/08 NBA FINALS BOSTON CELTICS VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS GAME SIX - Boston Celtics' Ray Allen #20 reacts during the fourth quarter. Boston Celtics play against Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals on Tuesday, June 17, 2008 at TD Banknorth Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Former Boston Celtics shooting guard Ray Allen reacts during the fourth quarter of a 2008 NBA Finals game against Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden. –Barry Chin/Globe staff
By
12:22 PM

He may have played his final NBA seasons with the Miami Heat, but Ray Allen still thinks green.

In a recent interview on the Rich Eisen Show, the former Celtics star said that his current pick for NBA MVP is Isaiah Thomas.

Calling Boston’s All-Star point guard “the spark” and “the engine that makes their team go,” Allen praised Thomas for the tremendous amount he has done for the Celtics. The 41-one-year-old, who holds the NBA record for career 3-pointers, went on to predict that Boston is “definitely gonna have a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, for sure.”

