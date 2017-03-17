Ray Allen thinks Isaiah Thomas should be this year’s NBA MVP

He may have played his final NBA seasons with the Miami Heat, but Ray Allen still thinks green.

In a recent interview on the Rich Eisen Show, the former Celtics star said that his current pick for NBA MVP is Isaiah Thomas.

Calling Boston’s All-Star point guard “the spark” and “the engine that makes their team go,” Allen praised Thomas for the tremendous amount he has done for the Celtics. The 41-one-year-old, who holds the NBA record for career 3-pointers, went on to predict that Boston is “definitely gonna have a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, for sure.”

IT for MVP? Celtics in ECF? Ray Allen doing his best to win back Celtics fans. 📺: https://t.co/oxGlWqvkeP pic.twitter.com/CRntVYreq7 — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 17, 2017