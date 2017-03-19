Philadelphia rallies from 13 down to beat Celtics 105-99

Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric, left, goes up for a shot against Boston Celtics' Amir Johnson during the second half. Philadelphia won 115-99. –The Associated Press
By
DAN GELSTON
AP,
4:51 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Save this performance for the highlight reel: Clutch shots. A raucous home crowd. The type of comeback that embodies a team’s toughness.

Yes, it was a victory in a festive atmosphere worthy of a playoff bound team, though it was the so-so 76ers — not first-place Boston — that made a dogged push for a go-wild win.

Robert Covington made the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-99 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Dario Saric scored key baskets to extend the lead and bolster his bid for NBA Rookie of the Year. Saric scored 23 points and helped rally the Sixers from a 13-point hole in the third.

Advertisement

“I think the toughness and determination that they repetitively show isn’t a fluke, it’s who they are,” coach Brett Brown said.

Covington buried a 3 with 3:37 left that put the Sixers up 94-91 and Nik Stauskas hit his own with 38 seconds left for a 103-97 lead that sent fans inside a packed Wells Fargo Center into a frenzy.

The Sixers thumped Dallas 116-74 on Friday night and improved to a respectable 17-19 at home. The Sixers won 10 games total last season.

The Celtics, still with a nice lead in the Atlantic Division, won the first three games of the season against the Sixers.

“Finally, we beat them,” Saric said.

Al Horford led the Celtics with a season-high 27 points in a game Boston could not afford to waste.

Boston guard Isaiah Thomas sat out a second straight game with a bone bruise on his right knee and was questionable for Monday’s game at Washington. The Celtics could surely use their leading scorer (29.2 points) against the Wizards. Boston and Washington are jostling for a top three seed headed into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Horford came up empty in the clutch with a scoreless fourth.

“Guys are really looking for me. I’m just trying to make plays,” he said.

Advertisement

Just not enough of them.

Saric waved his arms told the crowd of 19,446 and urged them to get louder down the stretch of Philadelphia’s fantastic comeback. Jahlil Okafor, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft, sat out the second half for the Sixers because of right knee soreness.

The Sixers were just fine without him.

Jae Crowder, who scored 15 points, kept Boston in the game with a couple of late clutch 3s that never should have been necessary.

Philadelphia’s rebuilding continues to take small steps as it overcomes injuries to its core players. Brown admired the way the Celtics have used smart drafts, trades and free-agent deals to rise and become a force in the East.

“I think there’s a lot to be learned from them,” he said. “I look at them as one of the teams in the Eastern Conference that is very, very dangerous.”

Covington scored 23 points. Saric made 10 of 20 baskets and added six rebounds and four assists.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Marcus Smart scored eight points starting for Thomas. … Horford had averaged 13.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in 27 career games against the Sixers. … Horford said the Celtics have no choice but to “regroup.” ”We have a tough one at home.”

Sixers: Brown said a healthy Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick of the ’16 draft, along with Saric give the Sixers the kind of core that could help them become the next Boston. “I’m extremely comfortable with our base,” he said. “I look at this year’s team as a team that has far more capable bodies and players that can move forward next year as a cultural piece, as a corporate knowledge piece.” … G Justin Anderson (gastroenteritis) sat out.

Advertisement

HE SAID IT

Brown said the win was extra satisfying because the Celtics are one of the top teams in the NBA and should make a deep playoff run.

“With the group that we have, there is zero margin for error. Almost,” he said. “Especially against a team that has a chance to play in the Eastern Conference championship.”

UP NEXT

Celtics: Return home Monday to play Washington.

Sixers: The Sixers start a five-game road trip Monday at Orlando. The Sixers also play Oklahoma City, Chicago, Indiana and Brooklyn.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Theo Epstein at Wrigley Field during the 2016 season.
Boston Red Sox
A Cubs-Red Sox World Series? It’s not too early to talk about it March 19, 2017 | 1:23 PM
Mike Gorman (right) and Tommy Heinsohn have worked together as Celtics broadcasters for more than three decades.
Sports Q
Who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Boston sports play-by-play announcers? March 19, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NCAA Tournament
Topple-seed: Villanova stunned 65-62 by Wisconsin in NCAA March 18, 2017 | 5:28 PM
Nationals' Daniel Murphy (20) bats against the Mets during a spring training game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Boston Red Sox
More and more players practicing what Ted Williams preached March 18, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Samir Doughty of Virginia Commonwealth is defended by Joe Rahon (25) and Dane Pineau (22) of St. Mary's during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NCAA Tournament
Handicapping Saturday’s NCAA games March 18, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Oregon State's Sydney Wiese shoots during the second half of a first-round game against Long Beach State in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, in Corvallis, Ore.
NCAA Tournament
A 15-seed almost gets a win on opening day of women's NCAAs March 18, 2017 | 2:47 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy (13) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 17, 2017, in New York. The Celtics won 98-95. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Boston Celtics
Jae Crowder helps lift Celtics past Nets 98-95 March 17, 2017 | 11:00 PM
SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 17: Kuran Iverson #23 of the Rhode Island Rams celebrates the play against the Creighton Bluejays during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
NCAA Tournament
Upstart 11th seed URI stuns No. 6 Creighton March 17, 2017 | 7:17 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after the second run in the women's World Cup slalom competition Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Olympic Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin clinches overall title with Stuhec skipping slalom March 17, 2017 | 6:00 PM
David Ortiz life after baseball
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz shows us what 'life after baseball' is like March 17, 2017 | 3:42 PM
Molly Bent of Centerville, Mass., is a freshman guard on the UConn woman's basketball team, seen here during a practice session under the watchful eyes of Coach Geno Auriemma.
NCAA Tournament
For a small-town Cape girl, a taste of the big time at UConn March 17, 2017 | 12:47 PM
BOSTON, MA 6/17/08 NBA FINALS BOSTON CELTICS VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS GAME SIX - Boston Celtics' Ray Allen #20 reacts during the fourth quarter. Boston Celtics play against Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals on Tuesday, June 17, 2008 at TD Banknorth Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics
Ray Allen thinks Isaiah Thomas should be MVP March 17, 2017 | 12:22 PM
Fans react along with Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) after his goal against the Penguins, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Bruins
The statistical case for Brad Marchand for NHL MVP March 17, 2017 | 12:09 PM
Al Horford brings the thunder earlier this season against the Pistons.
Boston Red Sox
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 March 17, 2017 | 12:07 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas scores after beating LeBron James (23), Kevin Love (0) and Kyrie Irving to the basket on Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics
How the Celtics can (realistically) catch the Cavs for No. 1 seed in East March 17, 2017 | 10:56 AM
(FILES) This file photo taken on February 5, 2017 shows Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy as Head coach Bill Belichick (R) looks on after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The New England Patriots defeated at the 2017 Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime after being 28-3 down at one stage in the third quarter. / AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARYTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
New England Patriots
Patriots are huge favorites to repeat as Super Bowl Champs March 17, 2017 | 8:36 AM
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a two-run home run hit by Jackie Bradley Jr. in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sports Q
Who will lead the Red Sox in home runs this season? March 17, 2017 | 8:30 AM
Markis McDuffie of Wichita State drives againt MiKyle McIntosh of Illinois State during the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament on March 5, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
NCAA Tournament
Handicapping Friday’s NCAA games March 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews shoots against VCU in the Atlantic 10 tournament championship.
College Sports
NCAA Tournament: 5 things to know about No. 11 Rhode Island March 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Snowmaking at Wachusett has saved the ski area's season.
Skiing
In roller coaster winter, Wachusett's season 'saved' by timely upgrade March 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Villanova head coach Jay Wright reacts during the second half of a first-round game against Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
NCAA Tournament
Upset Alert: 1 vs 16 NCAA Tournament matchups inch closer to madness March 17, 2017 | 4:41 AM
Boston Bruins
Maroon scores twice, Oilers thump Bruins 7-4 March 17, 2017 | 2:14 AM
Vermont's Ernie Duncan (20) and Dre Wills (24) walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball tournament first-round game against Purdue Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. Purdue won 80-70. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
College Sports
Purdue holds off Vermont 80-70 in NCAA Tournament March 16, 2017 | 10:16 PM
NCAA Tournament
Predicting how the Women's NCAA Tournament bracket will play out March 16, 2017 | 8:01 PM
From left, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Irish Ambassador to the United States Anne Anderson stand on the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
College Sports
Check out how Baker, Healey, and Polito's NCAA brackets stack up March 16, 2017 | 5:37 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles the ball on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Knee injury will sideline Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas this weekend March 16, 2017 | 4:24 PM
Olympics
USA gymnastics president resigns amid sexual abuse scandal March 16, 2017 | 3:31 PM
Notre Dame celebrates a 60-58 victory over Princeton during the first-round in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame narrowly avoids early upset against Princeton March 16, 2017 | 2:59 PM
NBA
Dwyane Wade out for rest of season with elbow injury March 16, 2017 | 1:06 PM
College Sports
Indiana fires Tom Crean after 9 seasons March 16, 2017 | 1:04 PM