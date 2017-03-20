Ray Allen not invited to join 2008 Celtics teammate reunion vacation

Rajon Rondo is not over Ray Allen leaving the Celtics for the Heat. According to Rondo, neither are some of his former Celtics teammates.

In a new piece from The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears, Rondo outlined why Allen wasn’t invited to a vacation that several of the 2008 Celtics are planning to take together. As Rondo explains it, the overall rift with Allen — who left Boston for Miami in free agency in 2012 — runs deeper than the one he personally has:

People think we had a messed-up relationship. It’s not the greatest. But it’s not just me. I called and reached out to a couple of other vets and asked them what they wanted to do with the situation. They told me to stick with what we got [without Allen].

A quote attributed to an unidentified member of the ’08 Celtics championship team cut to the crux of the issue.

Advertisement

“I mean, Ray left. He left to the enemy.”

Read the entire story at The Undefeated.

Rondo also explained the nature of the reunion, which will reportedly occur this year:

“This is going to an out-of-the-country thing at an undisclosed location,” Rondo said. “We’re going to get it together, enjoy life, reflect and check on each other. Next year will be the 10-year reunion, but I’m going to do it this summer.”