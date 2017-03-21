Both sides like the sound of a Celtics-Wizards playoff matchup

Boston, MA - 3/20/2017 - (4th quarter) Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) dive for a loose ball during the fourth quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 21Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.1932802928.
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. give it their all chasing a loose ball. –Barry Chin / Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
9:40 AM

Although there is no natural rivalry between the Celtics and Wizards, their running feud has escalated.

After the Wizards lost in Boston in January, a small altercation broke out after Jae Crowder poked John Wall in the nose and Wall then swiped at Crowder. The disruption spilled into the hallway that separates the teams’ locker rooms at TD Garden, with Boston police officers being called in to ensure it did not simmer.

Then when the teams met in Washington later that month, the Wizards arrived to the game wearing all black to signify that it would be a funeral for the Celtics. They stomped Boston by 15 points.

“Those guys don’t like us, we don’t like them,” Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas said. “That’s what it is.”

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

