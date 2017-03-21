Isaiah Thomas on rivalry with Wizards: ‘Those guys don’t like us and we don’t like them’

The Celtics point guard wasn't shy about explaining the bitterness between the two squads

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley during an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, March 20, 2017. The Celtics defeated the Wizards 110-102. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Avery Bradley and the Celtics defeated the Wizards 110-102 Monday. –AP
By
Brian Robb
7:03 AM

The Washington Wizards declined to wear all-black funeral attire to the TD Garden Monday night like we saw in January for their final regular season showdown of the year with the Celtics, but that did not stop the bad blood from flowing yet again between the two teams.

Terry Rozier and Wizards guard Brandon Jennings got into a physical dustup in the second quarter of the Celtics’ 110-101 win that earned both players technical fouls after a lengthy review.

That scuffle set the stage for another evening full of constant trash talking by players on both teams. After the contest, Isaiah Thomas was candid with reporters in assessing the intensity of the rivalry between the franchises after another heated affair.

Advertisement

“It was pretty cool. I like it. I like those type of games,” Thomas said after scoring 25 points in his return from a two-game absence. “We knew it was going to be like that. Those guys don’t like us, we don’t like them. That’s what it is.”

“There’s probably a little bitterness in there,”  teammate Jae Crowder added. “But it’s a good old-fashioned battle.”

The added intensity paid dividends for the Celtics in the win, who brought themselves one step closer to earning the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston now owns a 2.5 game lead over Washington for the spot with under four weeks remaining in the regular season.

 

 

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady #12 in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Police: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys tracked to Mexico March 20, 2017 | 11:30 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) celebrates Tyler Bozak's goal as Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25), goalie Tuukka Rask (40) and right wing David Backes (42) react during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 20, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Maple Leafs pull away for 4-2 win over Bruins March 20, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Boston, MA - 3/20/2017 - (3rd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) struck a pose after his put back shot in the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 21Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.1932802928.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 25 in return as Celtics top Wizards March 20, 2017 | 10:34 PM
From left, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and guard Semaj Christon (6), Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Thunder forward Taj Gibson, and Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson get into a tussle during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Monday, March 20, 2017. At right are Warriors center Zaza Pachulia and Thunder guard Victor Oladipo. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
NBA
Watch: Stephen Curry involved in skirmish with Thunder March 20, 2017 | 10:22 PM
Footage of jersey suspect
New England Patriots
Here's video of the alleged Tom Brady jersey thief leaving the Patriots locker room March 20, 2017 | 9:39 PM
New York Mets left fielder Tim Tebow makes a diving catch on a fly ball by Miami Marlins' Justin Bour in the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
MLB
Tim Tebow is heading to Mets' Class A team March 20, 2017 | 8:06 PM
Tom Brady during Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady thanks law enforcement for finding stolen Super Bowl jerseys March 20, 2017 | 5:31 PM
John Elway, executive vice president of the Denver Broncos, walked onto the field at MetLife Stadium before the game.
Politics
John Elway writes letter endorsing Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch March 20, 2017 | 5:18 PM
FBI Director James Comey, left, joined by National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, right, testifies on Capitol Hill.
New England Patriots
FBI director compares his hatred of Patriots to Russia and Clinton March 20, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Malcolm Butler during a game against the Rams in the 2016 season.
New England Patriots
The Malcolm Butler watch continues March 20, 2017 | 1:58 PM
Ray Allen celebrates during a game against the Lakers.
Boston Celtics
Ray Allen not invited to join 2008 Celtics teammate reunion vacation March 20, 2017 | 1:47 PM
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers battling dementia March 20, 2017 | 1:42 PM
NFL
Spike Lee calls lack of suitors for Colin Kaepernick 'fishy' March 20, 2017 | 1:15 PM
David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with Bruins teammates Patrice Bergeron (37), Brad Marchand (63) and Torey Krug (47), during a game against the Flyers in Boston, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 Stars: Pastrnak joins Marchand in 30-goal club March 20, 2017 | 1:01 PM
NBA
Shaq latest in the NBA community to join flat-Earth belief March 20, 2017 | 11:23 AM
Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady's Super Bowl jerseys reportedly found after investigation March 20, 2017 | 10:45 AM
Hanley Ramirez bats against the Pirates during a spring training game at JetBlue Park on March 16, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
What are the Red Sox’ biggest concerns? March 20, 2017 | 10:34 AM
Tommy Heinsohn
Sports Q
Who belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of Boston sports color analysts? March 20, 2017 | 8:12 AM
NCAA Tournament
Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina March 20, 2017 | 5:31 AM
NFL
49ers legend Dwight Clark says he has ALS, suspects football a cause March 20, 2017 | 12:06 AM
South Carolina's Chris Silva (30) goes up to dunk past Duke's Frank Jackson (15) during the second half in a second-round game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament: No. 2 Duke stunned by No. 7 South Carolina March 19, 2017 | 11:28 PM
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis celebrates after the team scored during the first half against Rhode Island in a second-round game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament: Oregon rallies late to beat Rhode Island March 19, 2017 | 10:33 PM
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft flew on Air Force One with Donald Trump March 19, 2017 | 6:43 PM
Drew Pomeranz throws a long toss in the rain at a spring training team workout.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox lefty Drew Pomeranz pulled with tightness in triceps March 19, 2017 | 6:35 PM
Harvard hockey players celebrate with the Beanpot trophy after defeating Boston University 6-3 on February 13.
College Sports
NCAA men's hockey tournament bracket pits Harvard against Providence March 19, 2017 | 6:23 PM
Boston Celtics
Philadelphia rallies from 13 down to beat Celtics 105-99 March 19, 2017 | 4:51 PM
Theo Epstein at Wrigley Field during the 2016 season.
Boston Red Sox
A Cubs-Red Sox World Series? It’s not too early to talk about it March 19, 2017 | 1:23 PM
Mike Gorman (right) and Tommy Heinsohn have worked together as Celtics broadcasters for more than three decades.
Sports Q
Who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Boston sports announcers? March 19, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NCAA Tournament
Topple-seed: Villanova stunned 65-62 by Wisconsin in NCAA March 18, 2017 | 5:28 PM
Nationals' Daniel Murphy (20) bats against the Mets during a spring training game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Boston Red Sox
More and more players practicing what Ted Williams preached March 18, 2017 | 5:00 AM