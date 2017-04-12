Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett reminiscing will make you nostalgic for the Celtics’ Big 3
"You know what's so crazy is that when we got together, it felt like we'd been together for years"
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett should be everyone’s friend goals.
Pierce is retiring at the end of the season, and he wants to talk about it. In a video posted to the Players’ Tribune, Pierce invites Garnett to his California home to swap stories. The conversation ranges from when the players met in high school (“I was like, ‘Man, this boy has some bounce to him,'” Garnett said of Pierce) to Doc Rivers’s intensity during practice, and what both players will miss about being NBA basketball players.
