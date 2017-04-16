Day after sister’s death, Isaiah Thomas leads Celtics with 33 points

"He's a true competitor and tonight he was playing for his sister and he was playing for his family."

Isaiah Thomas stands by himself during team introductions before a first-round NBA playoff game against the Bulls Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston. –The Associated Press
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
April 16, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas took the floor to a deafening cheer for the Boston Celtics’ playoff opener against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, just a day after his sister was killed in a car accident.

It was part of an emotional night for All-Star point guard who had 33-point, six assists and five rebounds in a 106-102 Game 1 loss to the Bulls.

The Celtics held a pregame moment of silence for Chyna Thomas, who died early Saturday in a one-car interstate accident in their home state of Washington. She was 22. Thomas was informed of her death following the team’s practice Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

It was unclear if he’d play Sunday, and prior to the game TNT’s cameras captured teammate Avery Bradley comforting Thomas on the bench during the pregame shootaround. But Thomas led the team out of the tunnel when Boston took the floor for pregame warmups. He looked toward the rafters just before the tip-off.

On his shoes were written several messages, including “Chyna,” ”RIP Lil Sis” and “I love you.”

Thomas did not address the media afterward, but his teammates said emotion tailed him throughout the day.

“It says a lot. Isaiah, to me, is like family,” Bradley said. “We grew up in the same area. I know it’s tough for him. It says a lot about him. He’s a true competitor and tonight he was playing for his sister and he was playing for his family.”

Condolences have poured in from around the league, from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and various players and friends. Thomas, in his sixth season, grew up in Tacoma, Washington, and starred at the University of Washington.

Golden State’s Kevin Durant talked about Thomas after the Warriors’ Game 1 victory over Portland.

“We’re all praying for him, the NBA family’s behind him,” Durant said.

Advertisement

Coach Brad Stevens said Thomas was “struggling” prior to the game, and it showed early as he uncharacteristically missed his first free throw attempt short off the front rim.

But how he was able to lock in down the stretch was no surprise to his coach.

“He was incredible,” Stevens said. “He’s an amazing player, amazing person. And days won’t get any easier for him, but he somehow plays like that.”

He said Thomas has freedom to do “whatever he needs to do” as related to his sister and family. Stevens said the decisions on his availability are Thomas’ alone.

“Those’ve got to come on his own time, and then we’ll adjust accordingly,” he said.

Al Horford was one of the players that helped pick up the slack when Thomas came out a little flat, finishing with 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

While he said they’re “never going to make excuses,” he acknowledged that it was a tough night on everyone in Boston’s locker room.

“This is hard,” he said. “This was difficult, and I felt like our guys really dealt with it best. We knew (Thomas) was hurting…we have a lot of respect for him that he was able to come out.”

The Bulls were among the first NBA teams to release a statement of condolence for Thomas on Saturday. Butler, who played alongside Thomas on the past two Eastern Conference All-Star teams, said he also was in awe of what Thomas was able to do.

Advertisement

“He’s a hell of a player,” Butler said. “It just goes to show the type of player and man he is to go out there and battle through what he was going through for his organization and team.”

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get Boston sports headlines, free from The Boston Globe
Get the Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Staff Sergeant Kurt Fisher, a squad leader with the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, just wanted a cigarette after running the Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
This man just really needed a cigarette after running 26.2 miles April 17, 2017 | 11:42 PM
Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators- Playoff Game 3-Ottawa's Bobby Ryan gets the winning goal in overtime getting the puck past Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. Ottawas Erik Karlsson(fore) and Alexandre Burrows(rear) celebrate with him. Bruins Tommy Cross looks on. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Bruins
Bruins even score after 3-0 deficit but fall to Senators in OT April 17, 2017 | 10:54 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/17/2017 - Jose Sanchez crosses the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Marathonpics Reporter:
Boston Marathon
12 must-see moments from the Boston Marathon April 17, 2017 | 8:12 PM
OTTAWA, ON - APRIL 15: Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators xcontrols the puck as he holds off Brad Marchand #63 and David Backes #42 of the Boston Bruins in the first period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
Live blog: Bruins-Senators Game 3 updates April 17, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Lonnie Coone (center) proposed to his girlfriend Carmen Ortiz (right) upon approaching the Boston Marathon finish line Monday.
Boston Marathon
Lonnie Coone had finished much longer races than the Boston Marathon. But never with an ending like this. April 17, 2017 | 6:58 PM
Runners make their way toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Boston was the winner on Patriots’ Day April 17, 2017 | 6:16 PM
Natick High School and Boston College alumni, Kevin Krueger and Doug Flutie, ran the 2017 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Doug Flutie finished his third Boston Marathon in under 5 hours April 17, 2017 | 6:07 PM
A jubilant runner crosses the finish line almost four and a half hours into the marathon.
Boston Marathon
These Boston Marathon finish line photos are glorious and emotional April 17, 2017 | 5:57 PM
Popsicles at Mile 22.
Boston Marathon
Good samaritans save the day with popsicles at mile 22 April 17, 2017 | 5:42 PM
Newton, MA- April 17, 2017: Runners begin their climb up Heartbreak Hill on Commonwealth Avenue in Newton, MA, on April 17, 2017. It is the 121st running of the Boston Marathon, a 26.2-mile journey from Hopkinton to Copley Square. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter
Boston Marathon
This marathoner tackled Heartbreak Hill with a beer in hand April 17, 2017 | 5:20 PM
A sign at the 2017 Boston Marathon mocking United Airlines
Boston Marathon
This Boston Marathon sign brilliantly trolls United Airlines April 17, 2017 | 5:19 PM
Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Marathon finish line- Kathrine Switzer is welcomed across the finish line by BAA President Joann Flamino and given a medal. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Marathon
Watch Kathrine Switzer cross the finish line 50 years after making history April 17, 2017 | 4:42 PM
A proud Patriots fan held up the Super Bowl scoreboard sign at the 2017 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Read the most Boston sign from the Boston Marathon April 17, 2017 | 4:29 PM
Spectators cheer runners at Wellesley College along the course of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Wellesley, Mass.
Boston Marathon
26.2 of the most amazing signs spotted at the Boston Marathon April 17, 2017 | 4:09 PM
Newton, MA., 04/17/17, The heat is up and the water stations are busy during the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. Globe staff/Suzanne Kreiter
Boston Marathon
Runners wilted under a hot sun this year April 17, 2017 | 4:01 PM
Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Marathon finish line- Bobby Carpenter pushed Denna Laing over the finish line. Lang suffered a spinal injury playing hockey in the Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Marathon
Bobby Carpenter and Denna Laing combined for an inspired marathon finish April 17, 2017 | 4:00 PM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots drinks beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Boston Marathon
How celebratory beers impact your body after a long run April 17, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Women's first-place runner Edna Kiplagat crosses the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon 2017 winners list April 17, 2017 | 3:29 PM
Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, is carried to the finish line by Franklin Tenorio, of Equador, left, and Bryan Stansberry, of Columbus, Ohio, and members of the military during the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Marathon
Charlie Baker captured the spirit of the marathon with this finish line video April 17, 2017 | 3:23 PM
William Evans
Boston Marathon
Boston police commissioner completes first Boston Marathon since the 2013 bombing April 17, 2017 | 3:09 PM
Meb Keflezighi greets the family of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard after he finished the 121st Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Meb stopped to embrace the Richards after his final Boston Marathon April 17, 2017 | 3:07 PM
Framingham, MA - 4/17/2017 - A wheel chair disability runner makes the way along the course during the running of the 121st Boston Marathon in Framingham, MA, April 17, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Why the Boston Marathon is so inspiring, in one 60-second video April 17, 2017 | 3:05 PM
Boston Red Sox
Benintendi leads Red Sox over Rays 4-3 on Patriots' Day April 17, 2017 | 2:51 PM
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas to play Game 2, then fly to sister's funeral April 17, 2017 | 2:42 PM
slider -- Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Marathon finish line- Womens winner Edna Kiplagat with her children, Wendy Jemutai,9, and Carlos Kipkorir,13, with the trophy presentation. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Marathon
Two of Edna Kiplagat's kids stole the show at the Boston Marathon finish line April 17, 2017 | 2:38 PM
epa05912521 Boston Marathon bombing survivor Patrick Downes (L) crosses the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 17 April 2017. EPA/CJ GUNTHER
Boston Marathon
Patrick Downes crosses marathon finish line on handcycle April 17, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Boston Marathon
Jordan Hasay gets emotional remembering her late mother after third-place finish April 17, 2017 | 2:26 PM
Jose Sanchez, of the United States, runs along the course of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Wellesley, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Marathon
This Marine hoisting an American flag is inspiring everyone April 17, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Bombing survivor Marc Fucarile talking to reporters after completing the Boston Marathon men’s handcycle race Monday.
Boston Marathon
Marathon bombing survivor Marc Fucarile completes men’s handcycle race April 17, 2017 | 12:54 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/17/2017 - Women's first place runner Edna Kiplagat crosses the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Marathonpics Reporter:
Boston Marathon
Kenyans have a banner day at Boston Marathon April 17, 2017 | 12:53 PM