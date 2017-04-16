Watch TD Garden erupt after Isaiah Thomas hits early shot

While he was visibly still upset over the tragic death of his sister on Saturday, Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas started the team’s opening round playoff game on Sunday. And in the early going, Thomas nailed a 3-point shot, sending the TD Garden fans into loud applause:

Isaiah Thomas sent the TD Garden into a frenzy pic.twitter.com/8Hsc9YbVyx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 16, 2017

Even before that, in his first trip to the foul line, Thomas was met with an overwhelming reception from Boston fans:

Thomas’ sister, Chyna, was killed in a car accident in Washington state on Saturday morning.