Watch TD Garden erupt after Isaiah Thomas hits early shot

Celtics fans showed support for their star.

A moment of silence was observed for the late sister of Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, Chyna Thomas, before the start of the NBA Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Celtics and the Bulls at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. –EPA/CJ GUNTHER
April 16, 2017

While he was visibly still upset over the tragic death of his sister on Saturday, Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas started the team’s opening round playoff game on Sunday. And in the early going, Thomas nailed a 3-point shot, sending the TD Garden fans into loud applause:

Even before that, in his first trip to the foul line, Thomas was met with an overwhelming reception from Boston fans:

Thomas’ sister, Chyna, was killed in a car accident in Washington state on Saturday morning.

