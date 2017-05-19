LeBron James’ chase down block summed up Game 2’s first quarter

Even when the Celtics seemed to have a glimmer positivity, LeBron James was there to deny them in the early going of Game 2.

After Kelly Olynyk made a steal against the Cavs in the first quarter on Friday night at TD Garden, he found Avery Bradley running free down the court for what looked to be an easy layup. But, as he has done so often in his storied career, James emerged seemingly out of nowhere to deny Bradley with a last-gasp block: