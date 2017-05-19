The Celtics were losing at halftime by more points than any team in NBA playoff history

History was made in the first half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics were just on the wrong side of it.

Thanks to a perfect storm of their own sharp shooting and the Celtics’ struggles, the Cavaliers built a record-setting 41-point halftime lead:

The Cavaliers 41-point lead is the largest halftime lead in NBA postseason history. 👀 pic.twitter.com/EfbdWOzX57 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2017

Almost everything the Cavs threw at the basket seemed to fall, including this buzzer-beater from J.R. Smith: