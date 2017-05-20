Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas out for rest of playoffs with hip injury

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston.
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2. –The Associated Press
By
The Associated Press
6:26 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas will miss the rest of the playoffs because of a hip injury.

The team made the announcement on Saturday, a day after Thomas left Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland in the second half.

Thomas injured the hip in March and aggravated it in Game 6 of the East semifinals against Washington. Team doctor Brian McKeon says if he continues playing, he could have “more significant long-term damage to his hip.”

Thomas did not travel with the team to Cleveland for Sunday’s third game of the best-of-seven series. The Cavaliers lead the top-seeded Celtics 2-0.

