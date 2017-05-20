44 stats and numbers from the Celtics’ worst home playoff loss ever

LeBron James celebrates with Cavaliers teammates in the first half against the Celtics during Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2017.
LeBron James celebrates with Cavaliers teammates in the first half against the Celtics during Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2017. –Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
By
5:26 PM

Humiliated, “heart-taking,” “crush,” and “demolition” were some of the words used in headlines about the Celtics’ historic loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers. But so thorough was the “dismantling” in Boston that even the most pointed, artful prose can struggle to capture the math of what happened.

The Cavaliers’ 130-86 victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals was potentially just as draining on the scoreboard operators and statisticians at TD Garden on Friday night as it was on the home team. For every off-balance buzzer beater or chase-down block gifted by the defending champions to your Twitter timeline, there seemed to be a corresponding historic note — most often ignominious ones for the Celtics — that needed to be etched into the NBA record books.

Here are some of those noteworthy statistics, numbers and facts related to Game 2:

0: Number of leads held by the Celtics.

50: The Cavaliers’ largest lead.

14: The Cavaliers’ lead after the first quarter.

10: Three-point shots made by Cleveland in the first half.

11: Total field goals made by the Celtics in first half.

41: The Cavaliers’ lead at halftime, a new NBA playoff record.

46: The Cavaliers’ lead after the third quarter.

38: The Cavaliers’ lead when J.R. Smith pantomimed sweeping.

44: The worst margin of defeat for the Celtics in any home playoff game.

44: The worst margin of defeat for a No. 1 seed in NBA playoff history.

2: The Cavaliers’ seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

44: The largest margin of victory for the Cavaliers in franchise playoff history.

30: Points scored by LeBron James.

33: Minutes played by LeBron James.

8: Consecutive playoff games in which LeBron James has scored 30+ points, a feat not accomplished since Michael Jordan did it.

4: The highest that LeBron James could have finished in regular-season MVP voting, after three other finalists were named Friday before tipoff.

130: The Cavaliers set a franchise record for points in a playoff game.

30: No visiting team in NBA history had ever even won a playoff game in Boston by this many points.

2: Points scored by Isaiah Thomas.

6: Shots missed by Isaiah Thomas.

6: Shots attempted by Isaiah Thomas.

6: Assists by Isaiah Thomas.

7: Assists by LeBron James.

4: Points scored by Marcus Smart.

4: Fouls by Marcus Smart.

26: Total points scored by Celtics’ starting frontcourt: Al Horford, Jae Crowder and Gerald Green.

22: Points scored by LeBron James by halftime.

23: Points scored by Kyrie Irving.

21: Points scored by Kevin Love.

12: Rebounds by Kevin Love.

15: Rebounds by Celtics’ starting lineup.

19: Points by Jaylen Brown.

19: Total made three-point shots by Cavaliers.

5: Rebounds by Al Horford.

5: Rebounds by Jordan Mickey

8: Total number of made three-point shots by Celtics.

8: Total number of three-point shots made be LeBron James and Kevin Love.

20: Celtics’ turnovers.

46: LeBron James finished with his highest +/- in any career game.

3: Celtics’ technical fouls.

4: Celtics’ team blocks.

4: Blocks by LeBron James.

13: Consecutive playoff games won by Cavaliers.

200: A point total that would, apparently, still not leave Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue feeling comfortable ahead of Game 3 on Sunday.

“It’s one game. I don’t care if you win by 200 points,” Lue said after the game. “We’re going back home, we’re not going to get comfortable. We understand that this is a good team. They’re not No. 1 in the East for no reason.”

Statistics via NBA.com, Elias Sports Bureau, @ESPNStatsInfo, @NBAStats, The Associated Press, @Cavs, The Boston Globe.

