The Cavs actually topped the Monstars’ halftime score Game 2

Maybe Isaiah Thomas would rather have been facing the Monstars instead of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Just a day after Thomas made a Space Jam reference to explain his mindset before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavs steamrolled their way to an NBA playoff record lead at halftime (72-31). Depressingly, for Celtics fans, the sum was actually more than what the fictitious All-Star team achieved in the movie: