The Cavs actually topped the Monstars’ halftime score Game 2
Could Bill Murray have saved the Celtics?
Maybe Isaiah Thomas would rather have been facing the Monstars instead of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Just a day after Thomas made a Space Jam reference to explain his mindset before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavs steamrolled their way to an NBA playoff record lead at halftime (72-31). Depressingly, for Celtics fans, the sum was actually more than what the fictitious All-Star team achieved in the movie:
