The Celtics’ home crowd was still cheering in the fourth quarter

Boston fans didn't quit on their team.

Jaylen Brown dunks in the second half against the Cavaliers during Game Two at TD Garden.
Jaylen Brown dunks in the second half against the Cavaliers during Game Two at TD Garden. –Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By
12:10 AM

Even after seeing their team trailing by an NBA playoff record margin at halftime, Celtics fans at TD Garden kept showing support in dispiriting circumstances.

As the home team was getting annihilated deep into a 130-86 loss in Game 2, fans still chanted late. It was a vivid demonstration of Celtics pride:

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
The Celtics (left to right) Gerald Green, Kelly Olynk, Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley, Al Horford and Marcus Smart are a glum bench as the scrubs finish out the game in the fourth quarter.
