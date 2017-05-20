The Celtics’ home crowd was still cheering in the fourth quarter

Even after seeing their team trailing by an NBA playoff record margin at halftime, Celtics fans at TD Garden kept showing support in dispiriting circumstances.

As the home team was getting annihilated deep into a 130-86 loss in Game 2, fans still chanted late. It was a vivid demonstration of Celtics pride:

Celtics fans have started a Let's Go Celtics chant despite being down 40 plus. That's loyalty right there…#Celtics pic.twitter.com/67RXpB0Xi0 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) May 20, 2017