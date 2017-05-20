What the Celtics said after their historic blowout by the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals

Even before halftime, the greater mystery in Celtics-Cavs Game 2 appeared to be less about who would win, but what, exactly, Boston would say in the postgame press conferences. The 130-86 loss was the worst by a top seed in NBA history.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens also had to address a potentially even worse outcome from the game: the injury to the team’s star player, Isaiah Thomas. After leaving in the second quarter with a hip sprain, Thomas didn’t return and is due for further evaluations.

Here’s what Celtics players had to say about the crushing 130-86 loss on Friday night:

Brad Stevens

On how much of an impact losing losing Isaiah Thomas had:

Not 44 points’ worth. But I don’t want to put that on any one guy. I think ultimately they were terrific, we were poor. You’ve got to be able to pick up the slack certainly when other guys aren’t available. But they were tremendous tonight. I thought we hit a couple of shots early to kind of stem the tide of the initial run. Then they went on one, and I felt like two games in a row now I’ve felt like when we’ve missed multiple opportunities in a row offensively, we’ve really let that dictate how we played on the other end of the court. That’s disappointing. But they’ve taken advantage of us both nights.

On coaching during a blowout loss:

Well, when it’s 40 at the end of the third quarter, you just hope that nobody fouls so you can get through the media timeouts because you just need to make sure that you get out as healthy as you can. This game counts as one loss, thankfully. Thankfully they don’t do point differential when they’re trying to figure out a series.

Consulting Geno Auriemma:

We didn’t do enough good things to even keep it close. I literally just walked out of my office, and Geno Auriemma was in there. He wasn’t very good at understanding what I was going through. But nonetheless, I picked his brain for as long as I could before I came down here.

On where the Celtics go at this point:

Cleveland, tomorrow.

Avery Bradley

“We’ll find out what kind of team we are seeing how we respond”:

Al Horford

On staying positive:

As bad as it is for us and our group right now, like you said, it’s not over yet. You know, we still have Game 3 on Sunday. It hurts right now. It’s tough. But we have that to look forward to. We just want to play better. We need to go out there and play better, compete throughout the 48 [minutes] and see what happens. Our backs are against the wall, and this will be a good opportunity.

The Celtics aren’t “pointing fingers”:

Yeah, I mean, obviously I feel like we’re down, but our group is staying together. That’s the most encouraging thing for me. We have a young group, but our guys in the locker room — as hard as it was, because it was tough; tonight was very hard — I saw a group of guys that we were sticking together. We weren’t fragmenting. Nobody is pointing fingers. We’re staying together. We’re owning up to this. See what we need to do. Get some rest tomorrow. See how we can be better and be ready for Sunday.

Jaylen Brown

“We got our ass kicked”: