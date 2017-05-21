10 must-see highlights from the Celtics’ improbable Game 3 comeback

In a display of perseverance, the Celtics fought back on the road against the Cavaliers to win Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, 111-108. Overcoming a 21-point, second-half deficit, Boston notched a win in the series to cut Cleveland’s lead to 2-1. And it was all done without the Celtics’ leading scorer, Isaiah Thomas, who is out with a hip injury.

The comeback was propelled both by inspired Celtics shooting and an uncharacteristically bad second half on offense from the Cavs. Here’s a recap of some of the best Celtics highlights from the Game 3 comeback:

Tipped in by Jerebko pic.twitter.com/eftw1XKIuV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 22, 2017

🆎 keeping it in striking distance pic.twitter.com/zfHukVHEWq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 22, 2017

A 21 point deficit is down to just 5. @celtics catch fire in the 3rd. They trail @cavs 87-82 after 3 on @NBAonTNT. CLE seeking 3-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/T6WS8UxUCr — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2017

Season high & #NBAPlayoffs high for Marcus Smart (25).@celtics and @cavs are tied at 95 with 5:33 to play in Game 3 on @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/FhvHmOWdYe — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2017

Avery Bradley…for the Game 3 WIN!@celtics cut series to 2-1, defeat @cavs 111-108. Marcus Smart: 27 PTS, 5 REB & 7 AST. pic.twitter.com/LUEc01pXhn — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2017