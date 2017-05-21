Danny Ainge praises ‘heroic’ Isaiah Thomas for breakout season

We’ve seen the last of Isaiah Thomas on the court for the 2016-17 Celtics season, and team president of basketball operations Danny Ainge says it’s time to appreciate all he accomplished.

The Celtics ruled Thomas out for the rest of the playoffs Saturday, meaning he’ll miss the rest of the team’s series with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ainge took to Twitter Saturday to praise his star guard;

Legendary season by @Isaiah_Thomas 💪🏼With the personal tragedy and injuries he's overcome, getting through game 7 was heroic#thelittleguy — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) May 20, 2017

Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game this season.