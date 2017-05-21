The Celtics scored first in Game 3 to get their first lead of the Eastern Conference Finals

Through the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics lost to the Cavs by a combined score of 247-190. Across those two games in Boston, they never even held a lead.

At least that changed at the start of Game 3: Al Horford score the first points of the game and gave Boston its first lead of the series, 2-0.

Unfortunately for Brad Stevens’ team, the lead didn’t last long. By the end of the first quarter, Cleveland had charged ahead, 35-24.