Watch Avery Bradley’s game-winning shot give the Celtics a stunning Game 3 victory over Cavs

After battling back from a 21-point deficit, the Celtics shocked the Cavaliers by pulling out a 111-108 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The game-winning shot came from Celtics guard Avery Bradley, who sunk the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining:

Avery Bradley…for the Game 3 WIN!@celtics cut series to 2-1, defeat @cavs 111-108. Marcus Smart: 27 PTS, 5 REB & 7 AST. pic.twitter.com/LUEc01pXhn — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2017