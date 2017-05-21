Watch Avery Bradley’s game-winning shot give the Celtics a stunning Game 3 victory over Cavs

By
May 21, 2017

After battling back from a 21-point deficit, the Celtics shocked the Cavaliers by pulling out a 111-108 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The game-winning shot came from Celtics guard Avery Bradley, who sunk the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining:

