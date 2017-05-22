Breaking down the Brad Stevens’ play that set up Avery Bradley’s game-winning shot

It was another strong after-timeout play for the Celtics.

Avery Bradley (0) looks skyward after he hit a three-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to give the Celtics an improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers. Teammate Jae Crowder celebrates at left.
Avery Bradley (0) looks skyward after he hit a three-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to give the Celtics an improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers. Teammate Jae Crowder celebrates at left.
By
Brian Robb
8:18 AM

COMMENTARY

Avery Bradley is no stranger to hitting big shots at Quicken Loans Arena. The 26-year-old sunk a game-winning 3-point shot in Cleveland last February to help the Celtics escape with a 104-103 win.

With the stakes raised in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Brad Stevens elected to turn back to Bradley with the game on the line yet again. After calling a timeout in a 108-108 game with nine seconds remaining, the head coach drew up a play for his sharpshooting guard.

Here’s a closer look at how the Celtics executed the game-winner that produced a wide open look for Bradley and a thrilling 111-108 Celtics victory:

  • The Celtics start the possession by spreading the floor, almost going with all five players outside the 3-point line. Stevens elects to go with four strong shooters off the ball, creating maximum spacing all over the court.

  • J.R. Smith is guarding Avery Bradley, while Iman Shumpert is matched up with Jae Crowder. Bradley usually is the player that gets screened for in Boston’s offense, but he starts the play by setting a pick on Shumpert to free up Crowder for a cut towards the basket.

  • This screening action appears to catch both Smith and Shumpert by surprise. Shumpert is slow to react to the pick and also gets blocked by Smith a bit while the latter tries to stick close to the screener (Bradley). The combination of these factors allow Crowder to make a clean break toward the rim toward Marcus Smart’s side of the floor. Smith is left with a tough choice as he sees Crowder run by him: Should he stick with Bradley and risk Crowder getting an easy look or give Shumpert some support after getting burned?

  • Ultimately, Smith decides to stick with Crowder, leaving Bradley unmarked as he goes to the second action on the play. Al Horford is waiting above the left elbow to set a screen on Bradley’s defender, but no one is covering the shooting guard. Therefore, the big man just has to keep Tristan Thompson from contesting to ensure the 6-foot-2 sharpshooter gets a clean look at the basket. Meanwhile, under the hoop, Crowder finishes his cut as both Cavs defenders realize they made a poor gamble.

Here’s a video look at the full play from start to finish.

 

 

