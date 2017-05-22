Celtics’ survival mission became an epic revival thanks to bold group effort

Al Horford (right) celebrates with Jonas Jerebko of the late in the Celtics' 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Al Horford (right) celebrates with Jonas Jerebko of the late in the Celtics' 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. –Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By
7:28 AM

COMMENTARY

CLEVELAND – You know what they say about the NBA playoffs. It’s not really a series until the home team wins one at home.

Actually, that’s not what they say at all. But even Pat Riley-spawned clichés are being turned upside down three games into in this suddenly wild Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Celtics and Cavaliers.

After losing the first two games on the TD Garden parquet in humbling fashion, including a 44-point humiliation in Game 2, the Celtics came to Quicken Loans Arena minus injured All-Star Isaiah Thomas and with little presumed chance of winning.

Advertisement

It was supposed to be a survival mission, and it was presumed a doomed one. What happened instead was a revival, one that stands as a reminder, no matter how the rest of this series plays out, that this may not be the most talented Celtics team we’ve ever seen, but it’s on the short list of the boldest and most resilient.

The Celtics rallied from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit Sunday night to hand the justifiably cocky Cavaliers their first loss of the postseason, 111-108, on Avery Bradley’s 3-pointer with 0.1 remaining.

The shot bounced and bounced and bounced on the rim before dropping through the net, stunning into silence a Cleveland crowd that spent much of the night basking in game presentation so relentlessly garish that it makes Coach Willie Maye sound like a National Public Radio host.

It would require less time and space to list the Celtics who didn’t contribute significantly to the victory rather than all of those who did. Let’s list them anyway, because at a point when the season seemed lost — and perhaps lost in a manner so brutal that would damage our memories of all of the good stuff that happened this season — every single one of them deserves credit.

Advertisement

Start with Marcus Smart. Starting in place of Thomas, who is sidelined for the series with a hip injury, Smart delivered a performance brilliant in unexpected ways. A 28-percent shooter from 3-point range during the regular season, the mercurial third-year guard knocked down 7 of 10 3-point attempts — and 8 of 14 shots overall — en route to a team-high 27 points.

(Quick public service announcement: If you hear someone suggest that the Celtics are better without Thomas, please turn off your radio — with a hammer.)

Smart also dished out 7 assists, grabbed 5 rebounds, turned the ball over just twice, played his usual rabid defense, and never backed down when challenged, physically or verbally. If you didn’t see that performance and think of Dennis Johnson circa 1984, do yourself a favor and read up on what made DJ tick. Smart isn’t the player DJ was, but he’s just as tough and fearless in big moments. He can be an enigma, but he is a winning player.

Who else? There was Bradley with the game-winner, giving him 20 points in a team-high 42 minutes. There was Kelly Olynyk who, booed like a wrestling heel by a Cleveland crowd that definitely believes wrestling is real, scoring 4 huge points down the stretch. There was Al Horford, who had a rough shooting night (7 of 18) but was the fulcrum of the offense on a couple of pivotal late possessions. There was Jonas Jerebko …

Wait wait wait … Jonas Jerebko? Yep, there was Jerebko. That Jerebko. A favorite at this address — he’s adequate at everything, I tell you, and that is not an insult — has not been a favorite for the man whose opinion matters most during. Jerebko has accrued six Did Not Play-Coach’s Decision this postseason, including Game 1 of this series. In the nine games he had played prior to Sunday, he averaged just 2.3 points in 9.6 minutes per game.

Advertisement

So what did he give the Celtics Sunday when called upon? Nothing much. Just everything he had and everything they needed. Jerebko scored 10 points (on 4 of 4 shooting) and grabbed 5 rebounds in 12:32 of playing time. In terms of unlikely heroes, this wasn’t quite Greg Kite coming off the bench to grab nine rebounds and swat a Magic Johnson shot in Game 3 of the 1987 Finals. But it wasn’t that far off, either. Here’s to Jerebko, whose adequacy briefly turned extraordinary.

Here’s a question: When did you think the Celtics really had a chance at winning? I’m presuming it was sometime before the second bounce of Bradley’s winner, but when? There wasn’t much reason for hope early. Kevin Love came out on fire, hitting 7 first-half 3-pointers (remember when he was a burly post-player?) as the Cavs built leads of 35-24 at the end of the first quarter and 66-50 at the half. The Celtics didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half (44.4 percent to the Cavs’ 60 percent), but they played hard and relatively well, and still trailed by double-digits.

It would have been easy to become demoralized. Turns out that’s not their way, though it did require a good chunk of the third quarter for them to get around to reminding us of that truth. The Cavs led with 6 minutes 39 seconds left in the third, 77-56, their biggest advantage of the night. Three Smart 3-pointers and less than 3 minutes later, the Cavs lead was down to 10, 80-70.

The game had officially entered its “hmmm” stage, but even then, it seemed inevitable that James would take over and the Cavs would cruise. He never did — he finished with just 11 points — and the Celtics never relented, finally taking their first lead since the game’s early moments on an Olynyk floater with 4:21 left to make it 99-98.

Remarkably, the lead would be theirs at the final buzzer, thanks to Bradley’s touch and a cooperative rim. Whether this is a sign that the Celtics have a shot in this series after all or merely a battle boldly won en route to eventual defeat remains to be seen.

But at the least, it’s something to feel good about, a visceral reminder of why this is a team to admire, even with its imperfections. It turns out they are who we thought they were, true to themselves until a bounce finally went their way.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Al Horford looks to Celtics teammate Avery Bradley after he hit a three pointer with .1 seconds left in the game to give Boston an improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers.
Boston Celtics
10 must-see highlights from the Celtics' improbable comeback May 21, 2017 | 11:53 PM
Marcus Smart played an enormous role in the Celtics' Game 3 win.
Boston Celtics
Celtics stun Cavs with epic comeback to win Game 3 May 21, 2017 | 11:29 PM
Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) shoots over Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics
Watch Avery Bradley's game-winning shot May 21, 2017 | 11:15 PM
A Celtics fan shows his support for the away team in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics finally got their first lead against the Cavs May 21, 2017 | 9:06 PM
Sports News
Sweden beats Canada in shootout to win ice hockey worlds May 21, 2017 | 8:42 PM
Boston Red Sox
Moreland homers again, Red Sox tag A's to avoid 4-game sweep May 21, 2017 | 7:27 PM
NHL
Penguins strike early, rout Senators 7-0 to take 3-2 lead May 21, 2017 | 6:01 PM
New England Revolution midfielder Lee Nguyen, left, and Columbus Crew midfielder Will Trapp, right, pursue the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Foxborough, MA.
Soccer
Fagundez scores 2 goals; Revolution rally, beat Crew 2-1 May 21, 2017 | 5:11 PM
KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 23: Wide receiver Brandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints catches a pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during the first quarter of the game on October 23, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
How a few key decisions turned Brandin Cooks into a choice player May 21, 2017 | 2:24 PM
Boston, MA - 5/19/2017 - (1st quarter) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) faced a wall of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the first quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 20Celtics-Cavaliers, LOID: 8.3.2541685637.
Sports Q
Would you trade Isaiah Thomas straight-up for Kyrie Irving? May 21, 2017 | 2:11 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is introduced before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Celtics stagger on without Isaiah Thomas, who may need surgery May 21, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates his basket with Jae Crowder, left, during the fourth quarter of Game 7 against the Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge praises 'heroic' Isaiah Thomas for breakout season May 21, 2017 | 10:56 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Is there more to this Tom Brady concussion story? May 21, 2017 | 10:06 AM
BC goalie Lauren Daly (34) and teammates celebrated during their national quarterfinal win over Southern Cal.
College Sports
BC women’s lacrosse team reaches first Final Four May 21, 2017 | 9:52 AM
Red Sox pitcher David Price
Boston Red Sox
David Price will get another rehab start May 21, 2017 | 9:45 AM
Boston Red Sox
A's hit 4 home runs to rout Red Sox May 20, 2017 | 8:19 PM
Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, second from left, wins142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course as Classic Empire (5) with Julien Leparoux aboard takes second, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore.
Horse Racing
Watch Cloud Computing's dramatic, upset victory in Preakness Stakes May 20, 2017 | 7:04 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas out for remainder of Celtics' postseason May 20, 2017 | 6:26 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is out for rest of the playoffs with a hip injury May 20, 2017 | 6:16 PM
David Ortiz during the 2016 season.
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz will get an honorary degree from Boston University May 20, 2017 | 5:52 PM
LeBron James celebrates with Cavaliers teammates in the first half against the Celtics during Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2017.
Boston Celtics
44 stats from the Celtics' worst home playoff loss ever May 20, 2017 | 5:26 PM
Formula Skip Barber Race Cars head around track at Lime Rock Park.
Sports News
Lime Rock race track celebrates 60 years May 20, 2017 | 1:58 PM
David Ortiz in 2016.
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz thinks New York bias might have been a factor in leaked report May 20, 2017 | 1:52 PM
Boston Celtics
Boston creamed: Cavs back home after demolishing Celtics May 20, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Kevin Love shoots against Jonas Jerebko of the Boston Celtics in the second half during Game Two of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after historic loss to the Cavs May 20, 2017 | 10:41 AM
Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. runs to the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Boston Red Sox
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s amazing catch (temporarily) saved the Red Sox May 20, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Animals
Appearance of young bear puts kibosh on high school game May 20, 2017 | 9:23 AM
LeBron James looks on in the second half against the Celtics during Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics are being humiliated by LeBron James' historic dominance May 20, 2017 | 1:18 AM
Boston Red Sox
10th-inning homer leads A's past Red Sox May 20, 2017 | 1:02 AM
Jaylen Brown of the Celtics shoots the ball in the second half against the Cavaliers during Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
The Cavs actually outscored the Monstars over the first half of Game 2 May 20, 2017 | 12:59 AM