Ex-Boston Celtic Nate Driggers wants verdict tossed in Chicago gun case

Nate Driggers argues a technical foul call with referee Ed Rush in October 1996.
Nate Driggers argues a technical foul call with referee Ed Rush in October 1996. –The Boston Globe
AP,
May 22, 2017

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Boston Celtics guard says a government witness at his trial for receiving guns stolen from a train didn’t tell the truth and he wants his guilty verdict tossed.

A Monday filing by Nate Driggers’ attorneys came a month after jurors in Chicago federal court convicted the 43-year-old guilty of being a felon in possession of stolen guns.

The theft of around 100 new handguns occurred in 2015 at a Norfolk Southern yard on Chicago’s South Side. Prosecutors say Driggers purchased 30 of the guns.

Marcel Turner was one of the thieves. He testified hoping for a lighter sentence. Monday’s filing says Turner has kept changing his story and that his contention Driggers knowingly accepted stolen guns isn’t believable.

Driggers played briefly for the Celtics in the late 1990s.

