Here’s what the Celtics are saying about their comeback win over Cleveland

Trailing 56-77 with 6:39 left to play in the third quarter, the Celtics appeared to be destined for another brutal playoff loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Boston mounted an improbable comeback that culminated in a game-winning three-pointer by Avery Bradley with 0.1 seconds on the clock. As Celtics forward Gerald Green told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, “Just because we were down those first two games and were down in the third quarter didn’t mean we didn’t believe in ourselves.”

Here’s a look at everything else the team had to say following their stunning 111-108 victory:

Advertisement

Al Horford

On what made the difference in Game 3: “Heart. We got heart. This team got heart. We got beat bad, but it’s all about how you rebound and we bounced back tonight.”

I'm proud of our group. Great way to bounce back. Go Celtics!!!! ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️ — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) May 22, 2017

Jaylen Brown

"We're happy and excited, but we didn't come to just win one game. We came to win two." – @Celtics Jaylen Brown. #Celticstalk — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) May 22, 2017

Avery Bradley

On the Marcus Smart’s Game 3 performance: “He was aggressive from the beginning of the game. That’s what we needed him to be. A lot of people counted us out with Isaiah not being here, and he is a big part of this team. But Smart took this opportunity to come out and be aggressive on both ends of the floor and make plays for our team. We need Smart to play that way all the time.”

Avery Bradley: "For a team you could say is a young team, we came out here, and I feel like we matured tonight." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 22, 2017

Marcus Smart

On his mindset coming into Game 3: “Really just coming in I just kept telling myself, you have nothing to lose, just go out there and play. You’ve been working hard throughout this whole year on your game. Just let it flow and let it show.”

Smart: "We just told each other that no matter what happens, we’ve got to be the hardest-playing team." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 22, 2017

Jonas Jerebko

Jerebko: "I think we have them a little too much respect in the first two games." Amen. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) May 22, 2017

"We just kept fighting. We wanted to show that we can play."@JonasJerebko joined the #InsidetheNBA crew following the @celtics Game 3 win. pic.twitter.com/19O8p3KAJE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 22, 2017

Kelly Olynyk

Olynyk on Jerebko's big night: "He was just happy that Sweden won the world hockey championship. Thought he was on the squad." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 22, 2017

Brad Stevens

On the team’s performance being down 21 without Isaiah Thomas: “We were playing way better. I don’t know how to phrase it, other than that. We were playing way better. We were getting good shots on offense and playing with great purpose. On defense, I thought we were much better than the score indicated. I think when you play better, you feel better and you just kind of stay the course.”

Advertisement

On how he got his team to play hard like it mattered: “We’ve got guys that have chips on their shoulders. A lot of these guys have been overlooked, and this is their first opportunity to really play a meaningful role. As they’ve continued to play and play better and better and better, they’ve just risen in their games and with our team. We knew that Friday was a 46-point disaster. Worth one. It wasn’t worth all four. It was worth one. So we got back together.”

Brad Stevens was asked why the Celtics didn't pack it in and give up. He answered, "It’s not who we have in our locker room." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 22, 2017

Stevens: "Yesterday was a bit tough. Today, we had our spirit back." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 22, 2017

Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart: "You know when it's a big moment, that kid is gonna rise to the occasion. He just always has." #Celtics — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 22, 2017

Stevens smartly not taking the what's wrong with LeBron bait:

"He’s the best player in the world. I’m not gonna criticize him one bit." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 22, 2017

On watching Bradley’s three-pointer bouncing on the rim: “Thank God it’s bouncing on the rim because that’s taking time. If it goes in or doesn’t go in, they have a timeout left. We wanted to go at six seconds, and the hope was that they’d have less than one if they did get the ball. So when it bounced around, I was actually hoping it went in, obviously, but not completely disappointed that it was bouncing up there.”