Jonas Jerebko called out Kevin Love for a perceived flop in Game 3

Jonas Jerebko got some run for the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, scoring 10 points in 12 minutes, and hitting a massive shot late to put the Celtics up three.

Avery Bradley drives & kicks to Jonas Jerebko for the clutch @Celtics triple! 🙌🏼 @AmericanExpress pic.twitter.com/lUXiKemggt — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2017

But it was a play involving Kevin Love earlier in the game that had Jerebko talking afterward. With Jerebko guarding him in the third quarter, Love posted up and then fell onto his back, possibly pulled by Jerebko, who was called for a foul on the play. Afterward, Jerebko stood over Love and told him what he thought of the play.

Jonas Jerebko throws down Kevin Love, then complains about something while Love is on the ground. #Cavs #Celtics pic.twitter.com/XdR9HQjb9y — Cavs Nation TV (@CavsNationTV) May 22, 2017

“Yeah I thought he flopped,” Jerebko told reporters after the game. “I don’t like people flopping. I don’t flop, so I had to tell him.

Advertisement

“He kinda laughed, he knew he flopped. He’s a great player, but you know, stand up. Don’t flop. That’s my motto at least.”

In the fourth quarter, Jerebko also got into it with Deron Williams at midcourt when Williams tried to pick him off coming up the court.