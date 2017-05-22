LeBron struggles, exchanges words with fan after Game 3 loss

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Kevin Love #0 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react in the second half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Kevin Love and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers react in the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. –Jason Miller/Getty Images
By
TOM WITHERS
AP,
2:23 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James’ frustrating night kept going after one of the worst playoff games of his splendid career.

James exchanged words with a fan late Sunday night after the Boston Celtics stormed back from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter and shocked the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

As he walked down a hallway inside Quicken Loans Arena to the postgame news conference, James, who scored just 11 points and only one in the final 18 minutes, was heckled by the fan for his sub-par outing. James spun around and asked the man to repeat himself.

Advertisement

Security ushered the fan away from James, who then went to the podium and was blunt in assessing a very uncharacteristic game for the NBA’s best all-around player.

“I had a tough game, period,” he said. “Not just in the second half. Me, personally, I didn’t have it. My teammates did a great job of keeping us in the game, building that lead. But me, personally, I didn’t have it. That’s all I’ve got to say about my performance.”

There wasn’t much to gush about, that’s for sure.

James didn’t score in the fourth quarter and went only 1 for 8 from the field with one rebound and one assist in the second half.

It was James’ lowest point total in the playoffs since he scored seven for Miami in the 2014 conference finals against Indiana, and before Boston’s comeback, James was 49-0 in playoff games his team led by at last 20 points.

Making it more staggering is that James has been so brilliant in this postseason, taking his exquisite game to an even higher level.

He had scored at least 30 points in eight consecutive playoff games, the first player to do that since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970, and there didn’t seem to be anything the Celtics could do to stop him.

Advertisement

But James went just 4 of 13 from the field, missing all four 3-pointers. He had six rebounds and six assists, but also committed six turnovers, including a costly miscue down the stretch when his pass was stolen by Jae Crowder.

“He’s human, so he’s going to have a night like this,” said Cavs coach Tyronn Lue. “He didn’t shoot the ball well, and we still had a 20-point lead. A game we should have won, but they played hard. They scrapped. They have a scrappy team. We knew that coming into tonight. We knew it wouldn’t be easy, but we got some things we can correct and come back ready to go on Tuesday (in Game 4).”

The Celtics, who were blown out by 44 points at home in Game 2, won despite being without star guard Isaiah Thomas. His season is over because of a hip injury, and although he’s not around, his presence was felt by his teammates who rallied to keep their season alive.

James was eager to break down film of the game on Monday, but he was able to recall much of what Boston did right.

“They moved the ball, and they kept us at bay,” he said. “We couldn’t get stops. We couldn’t get out in transition a lot. Those guys made plays. They made a lot of plays. They got some second-chance points. We only had two fast-break points, so they neutralized what we wanted to do.”

The loss snapped Cleveland’s 10-game winning streak in this postseason and a 13-game run dating to Game 4 of last year’s Finals.

Advertisement

James, who is trying to win his seventh consecutive conference title, tried to find a silver lining on an otherwise forgettable night.

“Some adversity is all part of the postseason,” he said. “I feel like you have to have some type of adversity in order to be successful. If it was going to happen, let it happen now; let us regroup. Let us regroup and all the narrative and everything that was going on, let’s regroup and let’s get back to playing desperate basketball, which they did tonight. So we’ve got to be a lot better, for sure.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Al Horford (right) celebrates with Jonas Jerebko of the late in the Celtics' 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Boston Celtics
Celtics' survival mission became an epic revival thanks to bold group effort May 22, 2017 | 7:28 AM
Al Horford looks to Celtics teammate Avery Bradley after he hit a three pointer with .1 seconds left in the game to give Boston an improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers.
Boston Celtics
10 must-see highlights from the Celtics' improbable comeback May 21, 2017 | 11:53 PM
Marcus Smart played an enormous role in the Celtics' Game 3 win.
Boston Celtics
Celtics stun Cavs with epic comeback to win Game 3 May 21, 2017 | 11:29 PM
Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) shoots over Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics
Watch Avery Bradley's game-winning shot May 21, 2017 | 11:15 PM
A Celtics fan shows his support for the away team in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics finally got their first lead against the Cavs May 21, 2017 | 9:06 PM
Sports News
Sweden beats Canada in shootout to win ice hockey worlds May 21, 2017 | 8:42 PM
Boston Red Sox
Moreland homers again, Red Sox tag A's to avoid 4-game sweep May 21, 2017 | 7:27 PM
NHL
Penguins strike early, rout Senators 7-0 to take 3-2 lead May 21, 2017 | 6:01 PM
New England Revolution midfielder Lee Nguyen, left, and Columbus Crew midfielder Will Trapp, right, pursue the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Foxborough, MA.
Soccer
Fagundez scores 2 goals; Revolution rally, beat Crew 2-1 May 21, 2017 | 5:11 PM
KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 23: Wide receiver Brandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints catches a pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during the first quarter of the game on October 23, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
How a few key decisions turned Brandin Cooks into a choice player May 21, 2017 | 2:24 PM
Boston, MA - 5/19/2017 - (1st quarter) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) faced a wall of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the first quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 20Celtics-Cavaliers, LOID: 8.3.2541685637.
Sports Q
Would you trade Isaiah Thomas straight-up for Kyrie Irving? May 21, 2017 | 2:11 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is introduced before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Celtics stagger on without Isaiah Thomas, who may need surgery May 21, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates his basket with Jae Crowder, left, during the fourth quarter of Game 7 against the Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge praises 'heroic' Isaiah Thomas for breakout season May 21, 2017 | 10:56 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Is there more to this Tom Brady concussion story? May 21, 2017 | 10:06 AM
BC goalie Lauren Daly (34) and teammates celebrated during their national quarterfinal win over Southern Cal.
College Sports
BC women’s lacrosse team reaches first Final Four May 21, 2017 | 9:52 AM
Red Sox pitcher David Price
Boston Red Sox
David Price will get another rehab start May 21, 2017 | 9:45 AM
Boston Red Sox
A's hit 4 home runs to rout Red Sox May 20, 2017 | 8:19 PM
Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, second from left, wins142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course as Classic Empire (5) with Julien Leparoux aboard takes second, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore.
Horse Racing
Watch Cloud Computing's dramatic, upset victory in Preakness Stakes May 20, 2017 | 7:04 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas out for remainder of Celtics' postseason May 20, 2017 | 6:26 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is out for rest of the playoffs with a hip injury May 20, 2017 | 6:16 PM
David Ortiz during the 2016 season.
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz will get an honorary degree from Boston University May 20, 2017 | 5:52 PM
LeBron James celebrates with Cavaliers teammates in the first half against the Celtics during Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2017.
Boston Celtics
44 stats from the Celtics' worst home playoff loss ever May 20, 2017 | 5:26 PM
Formula Skip Barber Race Cars head around track at Lime Rock Park.
Sports News
Lime Rock race track celebrates 60 years May 20, 2017 | 1:58 PM
David Ortiz in 2016.
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz thinks New York bias might have been a factor in leaked report May 20, 2017 | 1:52 PM
Boston Celtics
Boston creamed: Cavs back home after demolishing Celtics May 20, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Kevin Love shoots against Jonas Jerebko of the Boston Celtics in the second half during Game Two of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after historic loss to the Cavs May 20, 2017 | 10:41 AM
Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. runs to the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Boston Red Sox
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s amazing catch (temporarily) saved the Red Sox May 20, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Animals
Appearance of young bear puts kibosh on high school game May 20, 2017 | 9:23 AM
LeBron James looks on in the second half against the Celtics during Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics are being humiliated by LeBron James' historic dominance May 20, 2017 | 1:18 AM
Boston Red Sox
10th-inning homer leads A's past Red Sox May 20, 2017 | 1:02 AM