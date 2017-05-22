Listen to Al Horford sound off in emotional postgame interview

After Avery Bradley’s three-pointer bounced through the net with 0.1 seconds remaining, the Celtics were fired up about their improbable Game 3 win over the Cavaliers.

In Al Horford’s postgame interview with CSN’s Abby Chin, the adrenaline was still pumping for Boston’s big man — who screened Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson to give Bradley a wide open look from behind the arc.

“I did the screen for Avery,” he said. “Avery knocked it down. It’s a huge shot. And before that, Jonas hit a big one. Our guys stepped up.”

"A lot of people doubting us out there, thought we were finished" – @al_horford was HYPED after last night's win #ItsNotLuck pic.twitter.com/ANdWDiFFgS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 22, 2017