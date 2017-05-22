Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas begged medical staff to let him keep playing

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Isaiah Thomas tries to move the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during first half of Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
8:24 AM

The Celtics overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit to pull off an incredible Game 3 comeback, while the Red Sox stayed a game above .500 with a 12-3 win over the A’s.

Isaiah Thomas pleaded with Celtics medical staff to keep playing: “I think the best part about it from all of our standpoints was how inspiring it’s been to have a guy that’s done all this and accomplished all this and is willing to literally go out and leave it all out there,” Stevens said. (Boston Globe)

Celtics rally from 21-point deficit to stun Cavaliers, 111-108, in Game 3: Avery Bradley’s 3-pointer danced on the rim and dropped with less than a second left and Boston, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 on Sunday night in Game 3 to end the champions’ 13-game postseason winning streak.

Advertisement

10 must-see highlights from the Celtics’ improbable Game 3 comeback: The comeback was propelled both by inspired Celtics shooting and an uncharacteristically bad second half on offense from the Cavs. (Boston.com)

Marcus Smart on big game: ‘I had nothing to lose’: “Coming in, I just kept telling myself, you have nothing to lose, just go out there and play,” Smart said. “You’ve been working hard throughout this whole year on your game. Just let it flow and let it show. These guys and the coaching staff did a really good job of just encouraging me, especially when my shot hasn’t been falling. Free throws, missing those. They’ve just really been on me, staying on me to stay positive and keep going.” (WEEI)

Moreland homers again, Red Sox tag A’s to avoid 4-game sweep: Boston, which hasn’t been swept in a four-game series since July 2015, trailed 3-2 before scoring 10 runs over the final five innings. (Boston.com)

Bill Belichick enjoys himself at Preakness Stakes on Saturday: The Patriots have a busy week next week with OTAs kicking off, but Bill Belichick seemed to enjoy himself on Saturday by taking in the Preakness Stakes with girlfriend Linda Holliday. (WEEI)

Awesome day at the Preakness! 🏇🏼🏇🏼🏇🏼🎉🎉🎉#MyGuy 💜

A post shared by Linda Holliday✨ (@lindaholliday_) on

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Avery Bradley (0) looks skyward after he hit a three-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to give the Celtics an improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers. Teammate Jae Crowder celebrates at left.
Boston Celtics
Breaking down the Celtics' game-winning play May 22, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Al Horford (right) celebrates with Jonas Jerebko of the late in the Celtics' 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Boston Celtics
Celtics' survival mission became an epic revival thanks to bold group effort May 22, 2017 | 7:28 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Kevin Love #0 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react in the second half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
LeBron struggles, exchanges words with fan after Game 3 loss May 22, 2017 | 2:23 AM
Al Horford looks to Celtics teammate Avery Bradley after he hit a three pointer with .1 seconds left in the game to give Boston an improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers.
Boston Celtics
10 must-see highlights from the Celtics' improbable comeback May 21, 2017 | 11:53 PM
Marcus Smart played an enormous role in the Celtics' Game 3 win.
Boston Celtics
Celtics stun Cavs with epic comeback to win Game 3 May 21, 2017 | 11:29 PM
Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) shoots over Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics
Watch Avery Bradley's game-winning shot May 21, 2017 | 11:15 PM
A Celtics fan shows his support for the away team in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics finally got their first lead against the Cavs May 21, 2017 | 9:06 PM
Sports News
Sweden beats Canada in shootout to win ice hockey worlds May 21, 2017 | 8:42 PM
Boston Red Sox
Moreland homers again, Red Sox tag A's to avoid 4-game sweep May 21, 2017 | 7:27 PM
NHL
Penguins strike early, rout Senators 7-0 to take 3-2 lead May 21, 2017 | 6:01 PM
New England Revolution midfielder Lee Nguyen, left, and Columbus Crew midfielder Will Trapp, right, pursue the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Foxborough, MA.
Soccer
Fagundez scores 2 goals; Revolution rally, beat Crew 2-1 May 21, 2017 | 5:11 PM
KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 23: Wide receiver Brandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints catches a pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during the first quarter of the game on October 23, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
How a few key decisions turned Brandin Cooks into a choice player May 21, 2017 | 2:24 PM
Boston, MA - 5/19/2017 - (1st quarter) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) faced a wall of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the first quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 20Celtics-Cavaliers, LOID: 8.3.2541685637.
Sports Q
Would you trade Isaiah Thomas straight-up for Kyrie Irving? May 21, 2017 | 2:11 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is introduced before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Celtics stagger on without Isaiah Thomas, who may need surgery May 21, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates his basket with Jae Crowder, left, during the fourth quarter of Game 7 against the Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge praises 'heroic' Isaiah Thomas for breakout season May 21, 2017 | 10:56 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Is there more to this Tom Brady concussion story? May 21, 2017 | 10:06 AM
BC goalie Lauren Daly (34) and teammates celebrated during their national quarterfinal win over Southern Cal.
College Sports
BC women’s lacrosse team reaches first Final Four May 21, 2017 | 9:52 AM
Red Sox pitcher David Price
Boston Red Sox
David Price will get another rehab start May 21, 2017 | 9:45 AM
Boston Red Sox
A's hit 4 home runs to rout Red Sox May 20, 2017 | 8:19 PM
Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, second from left, wins142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course as Classic Empire (5) with Julien Leparoux aboard takes second, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore.
Horse Racing
Watch Cloud Computing's dramatic, upset victory in Preakness Stakes May 20, 2017 | 7:04 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas out for remainder of Celtics' postseason May 20, 2017 | 6:26 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is out for rest of the playoffs with a hip injury May 20, 2017 | 6:16 PM
David Ortiz during the 2016 season.
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz will get an honorary degree from Boston University May 20, 2017 | 5:52 PM
LeBron James celebrates with Cavaliers teammates in the first half against the Celtics during Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2017.
Boston Celtics
44 stats from the Celtics' worst home playoff loss ever May 20, 2017 | 5:26 PM
Formula Skip Barber Race Cars head around track at Lime Rock Park.
Sports News
Lime Rock race track celebrates 60 years May 20, 2017 | 1:58 PM
David Ortiz in 2016.
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz thinks New York bias might have been a factor in leaked report May 20, 2017 | 1:52 PM
Boston Celtics
Boston creamed: Cavs back home after demolishing Celtics May 20, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Kevin Love shoots against Jonas Jerebko of the Boston Celtics in the second half during Game Two of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after historic loss to the Cavs May 20, 2017 | 10:41 AM
Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. runs to the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Boston Red Sox
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s amazing catch (temporarily) saved the Red Sox May 20, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Animals
Appearance of young bear puts kibosh on high school game May 20, 2017 | 9:23 AM