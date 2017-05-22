Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas begged medical staff to let him keep playing

The Celtics overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit to pull off an incredible Game 3 comeback, while the Red Sox stayed a game above .500 with a 12-3 win over the A’s.

Isaiah Thomas pleaded with Celtics medical staff to keep playing: “I think the best part about it from all of our standpoints was how inspiring it’s been to have a guy that’s done all this and accomplished all this and is willing to literally go out and leave it all out there,” Stevens said. (Boston Globe)

Celtics rally from 21-point deficit to stun Cavaliers, 111-108, in Game 3: Avery Bradley’s 3-pointer danced on the rim and dropped with less than a second left and Boston, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 on Sunday night in Game 3 to end the champions’ 13-game postseason winning streak.

Avery Bradley…for the Game 3 WIN!@celtics cut series to 2-1, defeat @cavs 111-108. Marcus Smart: 27 PTS, 5 REB & 7 AST. pic.twitter.com/LUEc01pXhn — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2017

10 must-see highlights from the Celtics’ improbable Game 3 comeback: The comeback was propelled both by inspired Celtics shooting and an uncharacteristically bad second half on offense from the Cavs. (Boston.com)

Marcus Smart on big game: ‘I had nothing to lose’: “Coming in, I just kept telling myself, you have nothing to lose, just go out there and play,” Smart said. “You’ve been working hard throughout this whole year on your game. Just let it flow and let it show. These guys and the coaching staff did a really good job of just encouraging me, especially when my shot hasn’t been falling. Free throws, missing those. They’ve just really been on me, staying on me to stay positive and keep going.” (WEEI)

Moreland homers again, Red Sox tag A’s to avoid 4-game sweep: Boston, which hasn’t been swept in a four-game series since July 2015, trailed 3-2 before scoring 10 runs over the final five innings. (Boston.com)

Bill Belichick enjoys himself at Preakness Stakes on Saturday: The Patriots have a busy week next week with OTAs kicking off, but Bill Belichick seemed to enjoy himself on Saturday by taking in the Preakness Stakes with girlfriend Linda Holliday. (WEEI)