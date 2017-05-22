‘Mr. Big Shot’ Chauncey Billups backs Marcus Smart as a clutch player

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart reacts after hitting a three pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals.
Marcus Smart reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals. –The Associated Press
By
11:22 AM

Following his team-high 27 points (and seven 3-pointers) in helping the Celtics stage an improbable Game 3 comeback, Marcus Smart got a ringing endorsement from a man who is no stranger to playoff heroics.

Smart has seen his fair share of criticism, especially in his lackluster 3-point shooting. Yet Chauncey Billups, known during his career as “Mr. Big Shot“, took to Twitter to make a firm assessment of Smart’s ability to make plays in the clutch:

While it was Avery Bradley who nailed the Celtics’ game-winning shot on Sunday night, it was Smart who not only passed him the ball, but keyed Boston’s comeback. Smart nailed five of his seven 3-pointers in the second half.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tom Brady, David Blaine, and Gisele Bundchen in April.
New England Patriots
Remember when Tom Brady fed glass to David Blaine? Wait, there’s more. May 22, 2017 | 11:34 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after shooting the winning basket in their 111 to 108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Here's what the Celtics are saying about their comeback win over Cleveland May 22, 2017 | 11:22 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Jonas Jerebko #8 of the Boston Celtics and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react in the second half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Jonas Jerebko to Kevin Love: 'Stand up. Don't flop.' May 22, 2017 | 9:44 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Watch all 7 of Marcus Smart's 3-pointers in Game 3 May 22, 2017 | 8:41 AM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas begged medical staff to let him keep playing May 22, 2017 | 8:24 AM
Avery Bradley (0) looks skyward after he hit a three-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to give the Celtics an improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers. Teammate Jae Crowder celebrates at left.
Boston Celtics
Breaking down the Celtics' perfect game-winning play May 22, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Al Horford (right) celebrates with Jonas Jerebko of the late in the Celtics' 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Boston Celtics
Celtics' survival mission became an epic revival thanks to bold group effort May 22, 2017 | 7:28 AM
Soccer
5 reasons Barcelona will lament Spanish title that got away May 22, 2017 | 4:59 AM
Sports News
4 climbers die near top of Mount Everest in tragic weekend May 22, 2017 | 4:28 AM
MLB
Tim Tebow breaks out of a weeklong slump May 22, 2017 | 2:25 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Kevin Love #0 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react in the second half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
LeBron struggles, exchanges words with fan after Game 3 loss May 22, 2017 | 2:23 AM
Al Horford looks to Celtics teammate Avery Bradley after he hit a three pointer with .1 seconds left in the game to give Boston an improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers.
Boston Celtics
10 must-see highlights from the Celtics' improbable comeback May 21, 2017 | 11:53 PM
Marcus Smart played an enormous role in the Celtics' Game 3 win.
Boston Celtics
Celtics stun Cavs with epic comeback to win Game 3 May 21, 2017 | 11:29 PM
Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) shoots over Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics
Watch Avery Bradley's game-winning shot May 21, 2017 | 11:15 PM
A Celtics fan shows his support for the away team in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics finally got their first lead against the Cavs May 21, 2017 | 9:06 PM
Sports News
Sweden beats Canada in shootout to win ice hockey worlds May 21, 2017 | 8:42 PM
Boston Red Sox
Moreland homers again, Red Sox tag A's to avoid 4-game sweep May 21, 2017 | 7:27 PM
NHL
Penguins strike early, rout Senators 7-0 to take 3-2 lead May 21, 2017 | 6:01 PM
New England Revolution midfielder Lee Nguyen, left, and Columbus Crew midfielder Will Trapp, right, pursue the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Foxborough, MA.
Soccer
Fagundez scores 2 goals; Revolution rally, beat Crew 2-1 May 21, 2017 | 5:11 PM
Novak Djokovic is turning to Andre Agassi for help in Paris.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic picks Andre Agassi to be his coach at French Open May 21, 2017 | 3:45 PM
KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 23: Wide receiver Brandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints catches a pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during the first quarter of the game on October 23, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
How a few key decisions turned Brandin Cooks into a choice player May 21, 2017 | 2:24 PM
Boston, MA - 5/19/2017 - (1st quarter) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) faced a wall of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the first quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 20Celtics-Cavaliers, LOID: 8.3.2541685637.
Sports Q
Would you trade Isaiah Thomas straight-up for Kyrie Irving? May 21, 2017 | 2:11 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is introduced before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Celtics stagger on without Isaiah Thomas, who may need surgery May 21, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates his basket with Jae Crowder, left, during the fourth quarter of Game 7 against the Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge praises 'heroic' Isaiah Thomas for breakout season May 21, 2017 | 10:56 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Is there more to this Tom Brady concussion story? May 21, 2017 | 10:06 AM
BC goalie Lauren Daly (34) and teammates celebrated during their national quarterfinal win over Southern Cal.
College Sports
BC women’s lacrosse team reaches first Final Four May 21, 2017 | 9:52 AM
Red Sox pitcher David Price
Boston Red Sox
David Price will get another rehab start May 21, 2017 | 9:45 AM
Boston Red Sox
A's hit 4 home runs to rout Red Sox May 20, 2017 | 8:19 PM
Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, second from left, wins142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course as Classic Empire (5) with Julien Leparoux aboard takes second, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore.
Horse Racing
Watch Cloud Computing's dramatic, upset victory in Preakness Stakes May 20, 2017 | 7:04 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas out for remainder of Celtics' postseason May 20, 2017 | 6:26 PM