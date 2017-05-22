‘Mr. Big Shot’ Chauncey Billups backs Marcus Smart as a clutch player

Following his team-high 27 points (and seven 3-pointers) in helping the Celtics stage an improbable Game 3 comeback, Marcus Smart got a ringing endorsement from a man who is no stranger to playoff heroics.

Smart has seen his fair share of criticism, especially in his lackluster 3-point shooting. Yet Chauncey Billups, known during his career as “Mr. Big Shot“, took to Twitter to make a firm assessment of Smart’s ability to make plays in the clutch:

Y'all say what u want about Marcus Smart but that kid makes winning plays every game in the 4th. — Chauncey Billups (@1MrBigShot) May 22, 2017

While it was Avery Bradley who nailed the Celtics’ game-winning shot on Sunday night, it was Smart who not only passed him the ball, but keyed Boston’s comeback. Smart nailed five of his seven 3-pointers in the second half.