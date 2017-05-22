Watch all 7 of Marcus Smart’s 3-pointers in Game 3

Marcus Smart wasn’t a good 3-point shooter this season.

In fact, Smart’s 28.3 percent success rate, coupled with his 25.3 percent rate last season, ranks him statistically as one of the worst players taking a high volume of threes.

Can make a pretty strong case Marcus Smart is the worst shooter regularly taking threes in the NBA https://t.co/z4xHfqjUBW pic.twitter.com/uK6Un6Drxr — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) May 22, 2017

None of that mattered Sunday night in Cleveland, where Smart connected on 7 of his 10 attempts from 3-point range, fueling the Celtics’ comeback victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3. Below are the highlights of all seven of those makes, with a few nifty passes thrown in.

Marcus Smart stepped up in IT's absence, posting a #NBAPlayoffs career-high 27 points with 7 3PM to lead the @celtics! 👀 pic.twitter.com/eYsFMzE7n1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 22, 2017