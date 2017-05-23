After heartbreak and healing, dreams come true for Avery Bradley

There is a specific reason why Avery Bradley points skyward after making a 3-pointer.
There is a specific reason why Avery Bradley points skyward after making a 3-pointer. –Jim Davis/Globe staff
By
10:49 AM

On April 16, one day after Isaiah Thomas’s 22-year-old sister, Chyna, was killed in a car crash, the Boston Celtics point guard was trying to summon the strength to play in Game 1 of a playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.

Thomas’s coaches and teammates kept their distance because they just did not know how much space he needed. But in his moment of grief, while Thomas sat alone on the bench hours before tipoff, Avery Bradley walked over and sat next to him.

Thomas cried and covered his face with his hand. Bradley put his right arm around his teammate’s shoulder and rubbed it gently, fiddling with a basketball in his other hand.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston Celtics basketball draft picks Jaylen Brown, left, and Guerschon Yabusele, of France, smile at a question during an introductory news conference Friday, June 24, 2016, in Waltham, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Celtics' 2016 first-round draft pick out for summer league May 23, 2017 | 9:50 AM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry points to Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Boston won,99-86.
NBA
Steph Curry on NBA Finals matchup: 'We all know, obviously, who we're going to play' May 23, 2017 | 3:31 AM
MLB
Big league baseball's founding constitution from 1876 to be auctioned May 23, 2017 | 2:50 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) looks to drive against Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics
'He's human': Cavs coach defends LeBron after 'weird' loss May 22, 2017 | 11:36 PM
Nate Driggers argues a technical foul call with referee Ed Rush in October 1996.
Boston Celtics
Ex-Boston Celtic wants verdict tossed in Chicago gun case May 22, 2017 | 10:51 PM
Roger Federer waving after being defeated by Stan Wawrinka at the end of their quarter final match of the 2015 French Tennis Open in Paris.
Tennis
Skipping French Open is a strategy that fits Roger Federer May 22, 2017 | 8:39 PM
Magic Johnson drives past Celtics Larry Bird during the 1984 NBA Finals.
Boston Celtics
LeBron has surpassed Magic as the Celtics' greatest nemesis May 22, 2017 | 7:51 PM
Cleveland, OH May 21, 2017: The Celtics Marcus Smart (left(36) and Al Horford (42) are pictured as time expires in Boston's improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers. The Boston Celtics visited the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game Three of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series at the Quicken Loans Arena. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis)
Boston Celtics
Listen to Al Horford sound off in emotional postgame interview May 22, 2017 | 1:47 PM
Marcus Smart (right) celebrates with Jonas Jerebko after the Celtics' 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sports Q
Did Marcus Smart prove that Isaiah Thomas is expendable? May 22, 2017 | 12:57 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots lies on the ground after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Falcons pass rusher says Tom Brady is at the top of his 'hit list' May 22, 2017 | 12:17 PM
Tom Brady, David Blaine, and Gisele Bundchen in April.
New England Patriots
Remember when Tom Brady fed glass to David Blaine? Wait, there’s more. May 22, 2017 | 11:34 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after shooting the winning basket in their 111 to 108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Here's what the Celtics are saying about their comeback win over Cleveland May 22, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart reacts after hitting a three pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals.
Boston Celtics
This former NBA player says Marcus Smart is clutch, and he would know May 22, 2017 | 11:22 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Jonas Jerebko #8 of the Boston Celtics and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react in the second half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Jonas Jerebko to Kevin Love: 'Stand up. Don't flop.' May 22, 2017 | 9:44 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Watch all 7 of Marcus Smart's 3-pointers in Game 3 May 22, 2017 | 8:41 AM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas begged medical staff to let him keep playing May 22, 2017 | 8:24 AM
Avery Bradley (0) looks skyward after he hit a three-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to give the Celtics an improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers. Teammate Jae Crowder celebrates at left.
Boston Celtics
Breaking down the Celtics' perfect game-winning play May 22, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Al Horford (right) celebrates with Jonas Jerebko of the late in the Celtics' 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Boston Celtics
Celtics' survival mission became an epic revival thanks to bold group effort May 22, 2017 | 7:28 AM
Soccer
5 reasons Barcelona will lament Spanish title that got away May 22, 2017 | 4:59 AM
Sports News
4 climbers die near top of Mount Everest in tragic weekend May 22, 2017 | 4:28 AM
MLB
Tim Tebow breaks out of a weeklong slump May 22, 2017 | 2:25 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Kevin Love #0 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react in the second half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
LeBron struggles, exchanges words with fan after Game 3 loss May 22, 2017 | 2:23 AM
Al Horford looks to Celtics teammate Avery Bradley after he hit a three pointer with .1 seconds left in the game to give Boston an improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers.
Boston Celtics
10 must-see highlights from the Celtics' improbable comeback May 21, 2017 | 11:53 PM
Marcus Smart played an enormous role in the Celtics' Game 3 win.
Boston Celtics
Celtics stun Cavs with epic comeback to win Game 3 May 21, 2017 | 11:29 PM
Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) shoots over Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics
Watch Avery Bradley's game-winning shot May 21, 2017 | 11:15 PM
A Celtics fan shows his support for the away team in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics finally got their first lead against the Cavs May 21, 2017 | 9:06 PM
Sports News
Sweden beats Canada in shootout to win ice hockey worlds May 21, 2017 | 8:42 PM
Boston Red Sox
Moreland homers again, Red Sox tag A's to avoid 4-game sweep May 21, 2017 | 7:27 PM
NHL
Penguins strike early, rout Senators 7-0 to take 3-2 lead May 21, 2017 | 6:01 PM
New England Revolution midfielder Lee Nguyen, left, and Columbus Crew midfielder Will Trapp, right, pursue the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Foxborough, MA.
Soccer
Fagundez scores 2 goals; Revolution rally, beat Crew 2-1 May 21, 2017 | 5:11 PM