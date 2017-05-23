After heartbreak and healing, dreams come true for Avery Bradley

On April 16, one day after Isaiah Thomas’s 22-year-old sister, Chyna, was killed in a car crash, the Boston Celtics point guard was trying to summon the strength to play in Game 1 of a playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.

Thomas’s coaches and teammates kept their distance because they just did not know how much space he needed. But in his moment of grief, while Thomas sat alone on the bench hours before tipoff, Avery Bradley walked over and sat next to him.

Thomas cried and covered his face with his hand. Bradley put his right arm around his teammate’s shoulder and rubbed it gently, fiddling with a basketball in his other hand.

